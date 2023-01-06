A mixture of district and nondistrict contests headlined Friday night's Denton-area boys basketball action.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all of Friday's area boys basketball results below.
Prosper 83, Braswell 52
The Bengals (13-10, 0-3 in district) remained winless in district play with a tough loss to Prosper. They are back in action Tuesday against Little Elm.
Allen 78, Guyer 56
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes.
Argyle 62, Ryan 38
The Eagles rolled past the Raiders for their first win of district play.
A tight opening quarter made way for Argyle (18-5, 1-2) to lead 29-17 at halftime behind a big second quarter. It extended that edge with a strong second half where it won the third and fourth quarters by six points apiece.
Jett McCasland and Evan Harbach led the Eagles' scoring effort with 15 points apiece. Kash Polk chipped in 10 points while Hutch Burns had nine.
Ryan's Jack Bommarito led the Raiders' (8-11, 0-3) scoring effort with 14 points. Tyler Johnson and Amarien Mohair added five points each, while Matt Carter had four.
Denton High 57, Grapevine 43
The Broncos remained unbeaten in district play with a 14-point win over Grapevine.
The teams were tied 25-all at halftime before a 16-6 third quarter helped Denton (13-6, 3-0) break the game open for good. It won the fourth quarter 16-12 to finish the job.
Blake Courtney led all scorers with 21 points. M.J. Thomas added 12 points while Jordan Kamga and Chase Thomas had seven apiece. Hayden Gunter chipped in six.
Colleyville Heritage 56, Lake Dallas 31
The Falcons lost their second straight district game in a lopsided defeat to Colleyville Heritage. They return to action Tuesday in hosting Denton High.
Aubrey 51, Decatur 50
The Chaparrals hung on for a narrow nondistrict victory over Decatur. They led 30-18 at halftime before seeing Decatur trim the lead in the third and fourth quarters.
Tay Ross and Elijah Herron spearheaded the Aubrey (18-5) scoring effort with 14 points each. Gavin Barns added 11 points while Michael Lewis had eight and Carter May notched four.
Fort Worth Castleberry 62, Sanger 50
The Indians (14-10) saw a two-game winning streak snapped against FW Castleberry. They play their final nondistrict game Tuesday against Lake Worth.
Paradise 64, Pilot Point 43
The Bearcats (3-12, 1-2) fell below .500 in district play with a 21-point loss to Paradise. They take on Callisburg on Tuesday.
Southwest Christian 75, Liberty Christian 68
The Warriors (20-10, 0-1) dropped a competitive affair to Southwest Christian School on Friday night in their district opener. They continue district play next Friday versus Midland Christian.
