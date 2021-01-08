ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles captured their 15th consecutive win of the year against Wichita Falls Hirschi on Friday evening, using a big first quarter to push them to the 60-50 overtime win.
Argyle jumped out to a quick 16-8 first quarter lead before they were outscored 15-12 in the second quarter, but they still held a 28-23 halftime advantage. The Eagles were outscored for the entirety of the second half 25-20 before blowing out Hirschi 12-2 in overtime.
Skylar McCurry put up 19 points for Argyle while Eli Valentino recorded 14 points of his own.
The Eagles remain perfect at 15-0 this season after Friday’s win and will go to Springtown on Tuesday.
Ryan 73, Lake Dallas 48
LAKE DALLAS — It was all smiles for the Ryan Raiders on Friday on the road against Lake Dallas, as they exploded for a huge offensive game on their way to a 73-48 thumping.
The Raiders came out on fire to start the night with 19 points in the first quarter and then another 20 points on top of that for a 39-23 lead at the break. Ryan was right back at it in the second half with 16 points in the third and an 18-point fourth to finish it off.
Marcette Lawson came away with 14 points for the Raiders while E.J. McBath and Christian Lawson combined for 21 points.
Ryan moves to a strong 12-4 overall record and is 3-1 in district play. They will host Northwest on Tuesday.
Ponder 52, Whitesboro 42
WHITESBORO — A big first and fourth quarter offensively was enough to help the Ponder Lions defeat Whitesboro 52-42 on Friday and collect their fourth straight win.
In the first half, Ponder made a strong impression with a 16-point first quarter followed by 12 points in the second to carry a 28-16 lead to the locker room at the midway point. The Lions stumbled to just seven points in the third before recovering with a 17-point fourth.
Tyler Long was excellent for Ponder with 23 points while Hayes Hutcherson added 13 points.
The win moves the Lions to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in district. Ponder will host Boyd next Tuesday.