ARGYLE — It was all Argyle on Friday against Lake Worth, as the Eagles used a big offensive effort to wrap up their sparkling regular season with an 85-43 victory.
From the jump the Eagles were on a mission that included 21 points in the first quarter and 13 points in the second to grab the 34-23 lead at the break. Argyle began to separate itself in the second half with 29 points in the third quarter and another 22 points in the fourth.
Hunter Lawson led the way for the Argyle attack with 31 points while Nate Atwood finished with 14.
Argyle ends the season at a perfect 12-0 record in district and a near-perfect 24-1 record overall. They will take on Western Hills in the opening round of the playoffs at a date and time to be determined.
Guyer 60, Prosper 58
The Guyer Wildcats ended their year on a high note on Friday night against Prosper, taking the game into overtime to capture a narrow 60-58 victory at home.
Offensively in the first half, the Wildcats could not contain the Prosper offense and were outscored 15-11 in the first quarter and 9-8 in the second, trailing by five points at the break. Guyer turned the corner with a 13-point third quarter and 17-point fourth to force overtime. The Wildcats outscored Prosper 11-9 in overtime to seal the win.
Brayden Bradshaw and Kye Lindsay teamed to push the Guyer offense with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Overall, Guyer completes the season at 9-15 while going 3-9 in district matches.
Richland 78, Denton 62
A tough season for the Denton Broncos came to a close on Friday evening at home with Richland getting the best of them in a 78-62 final score.
Denton fell into a deep hole offensively in the first quarter by being outscored 22-5 before putting up a 20-point second to narrow the halftime deficit to 44-25. The Broncos tried to climb back in with 22 points in the third quarter and 15 points in the fourth.
Louden Peterson had a strong season finale with 23 points while Cameron Stevenson had nine.
For the year, the Broncos end at 8-15 overall and just 5-9 in district play.