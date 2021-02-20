ARGYLE — It was a rather convincing opening round of the playoffs for Argyle against Fort Worth Western Hills on Saturday night, as the Eagles used a ferocious offensive attack to take a big 72-32 victory.
Argyle was in command early and never looked back on offense, including a 14-point first quarter and a 20-point second quarter to lead 34-11 at the break. The Eagles kept coming in the second half with 17 points in the third and 21 points in the fourth while holding Western Hills to 21 total points during that time.
Nate Atwood put Argyle on his back with 21 points while Eli Valentino and Grey Goodson teamed up for 21 combined points.
With the win, Argyle moves to an outstanding 25-1 this season and will face either Lampasas or Graham in the area round.
Dallas Madison 78, Pilot Point 61
ALEDO — What was a nice season for the Pilot Point Bearcats came to a close on Saturday against Dallas Madison with their quest for the bi-district title taken from them in a 78-61 loss.
This season, the Bearcats were 9-11 overall with an even 6-6 district record.
Keene 51, Ponder 43
COPPELL — The Ponder Lions could not keep their playoff hopes alive in Saturday's opening round against Keene, as they were bested for the bi-district crown 51-43.
On the year, Ponder had a strong 15-9 overall mark while doing well in district at 10-4.