With football season officially over for all 11 area UIL schools, focus is shifting to basketball as boys teams continue gearing up for their district slates.
The Denton Record-Chronicle briefly runs down all of Tuesday night's area boys basketball results below.
Coppell 50, Braswell 47
The Bengals lost a close one in a battle of two teams out to strong starts to their seasons. They led 28-22 at halftime before being tied at 41 after three quarters and seeing Coppell secure a late victory.
Jared Jordan led the scoring effort with nine points while Jacori Jones chipped in seven. Dilan Lewis and Dylan Burnham added six points apiece as Joshua Jackson had five.
Braswell (11-6) had won six of its last seven games coming into the contest before falling to Coppell (14-3).
Guyer 51, Flower Mound Marcus 39
The Wildcats added another win to their strong start to the season Tuesday in knocking off Marcus. The teams were tied at 7-7 after a quarter before Guyer built up a small lead and extended it over the remaining three frames.
Jordan Lowery led the scoring effort with 13 points while Jordan Lowery added 10. Connor Newton and Etahn Etter each had eight points as Silas Rodriguez chipped in seven. Guyer (12-3) has now won six games in a row.
Ryan 65, Little Elm 50
A key fourth-quarter surge made the difference as the Raiders picked up a much-needed win over Little Elm.
Ryan (5-8) led just 43-40 heading into the final frame before exploding for 22 fourth-quarter points while holding the Lobos to just 10 in the 65-50 victory. Tyler Johnson led the scoring effort with 15 points while Jack Bommarito had 14 and Amarien Mohair had 12. Mario Bellamy added eight points.
V.R. Eaton 61, Lake Dallas 52
The Falcons fell to 3-8 on the season with a nine-point loss to Eaton.
Aubrey 57, Melissa 44
The Chaparrals picked up a relatively comfortable victory over Melissa behind a big night from Carter May.
Check out our full story on the game for more information.
Wichita Falls Rider 51, Krum 42
The Bobcats (3-5) lost their second straight contest in falling to Rider.
Sanger 52, Bridgeport 46
The Indians (10-7) reached double figures in wins Tuesday as they rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to win the third and fourth quarters.
Bells 54, Pilot Point 42
The Bobcats (1-8) dropped their eighth contest of the season in falling to Bells (9-1).
Ponder 63, Carrollton Ranchview 46
The state-ranked Lions (13-3) rode a 20-point first quarter and 19-point halftime edge to a comfortable 17-point win over Ranchview. Ponder started hot with a 20-point first quarter and never looked back.
Tyler Long led the way with a 32-point performance while Javien Gonzalez added 11 points.
