Elijah Herron
Buy Now

Aubrey's Carter May (1) and Elijah Herron (33) high-five each other during a game earlier this season. The Chaparrals knocked off Lake Worth Tuesday night in a competitive nondistrict affair.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A mixture of nondistrict and district contests featured during Tuesday's slate of area boys basketball games.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you