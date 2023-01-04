Sunny skies. High 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 1:57 am
Aubrey's Carter May (1) and Elijah Herron (33) high-five each other during a game earlier this season. The Chaparrals knocked off Lake Worth Tuesday night in a competitive nondistrict affair.
High school athletics reporter
A mixture of nondistrict and district contests featured during Tuesday's slate of area boys basketball games.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all of the day's area results below.
The Falcons (4-10, 1-1) fell to .500 in district play with the defeat at home. They go on the road to face Colleyville Heritage on Friday.
The Chaparrals continued a strong early-season showing with a 10-point win over Lake Worth in nondistrict play. They led 35-20 at halftime and fended off some second half runs to escape with victory.
Elijah Herron led Aubrey's (17-5) scoring effort with 25 points. Tay Ross chipped in 12 points while Gavin Barns and Carter May notched 10 apiece. Branden West added seven.
The Bobcats (10-8) fell big in their second-to-last nondistrict contest before opening district play Friday, Jan. 13 against Springtown.
The Indians (14-9) knocked off Springtown in one of their final tune-ups before also opening district play on the 13th, when they will host Wichita Falls Hirschi.
The Bearcats (3-10, 1-1) notched their first district win Tuesday over S&S Consolidated. They continue district play Friday at Paradise.
The state-ranked Lions dominated Valley View to maintain a perfect record in district play. They did not allow double digit scoring in any quarter while pouring in plenty of points themselves.
Timber Crider led Ponder's (17-5, 2-0) offensive effort with 14 points. Javien Gonzalez added 13 points while Tyler Long chipped in 10.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
