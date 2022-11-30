Area basketball teams continued progressing through the first month of their seasons as boys basketball squads began their third full week of games Tuesday.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down Tuesday's slate of area results below.
The Bengals (3-3) could not recover from a slow start in losing to Wakeland. They fell behind 12-4 after a quarter and trailed 21-10 at halftime.
Dilan Lewis led Braswell's scoring with 10 points while Josh Jackson had eight points. Isaiah Page and Jacori Jones added six points each.
The Eagles notched a win over area foe Ponder (4-1), the No. 10-ranked team in Class 3A.
Argyle jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter and extended it to 34-16 midway through the third quarter. The Lions rallied with an 11-0 run to make it 34-27 early in the final frame but could not come all the way back.
Timber Crider and Tyler Long led Ponder with 12 points apiece.
The Falcons (1-5) notched their first victory of the season Tuesday night with a blowout win over North Forney. It was also North Forney's first loss of the season as Lake Dallas made 13 3-pointers and Jadon Jones led the way with 19 points.
The Chaparrals (2-2) picked up their second win of the season behind a trio of double-figure scorers. They broke the game open in winning the third quarter 18-9 to lead 45-29 heading into the final frame.
Aubrey was led by 16 points from Gavin Barns along with Carter May's 14 points and 12 by Michael Lewis. Elijah Herron added eight points while Brenden West chipped in seven.
The Bobcats (2-3) picked up their second win of the young season with a narrow victory over City View.
The Bearcats' (0-3) tough start to the season continued Tuesday with a 15-point loss to Gunter.
