PONDER — About halfway through the third quarter in Tuesday’s game, Ponder led Krum 29-28. The two sides were getting paint touches and shooters knocking down open jumpers in rhythm. However, the remainder of the game was dominated by two guards — and both wore blue.
The Bobcats’ (4-0) backcourt duo of Abe Dillon and Trey Smith began scoring and playmaking both in the paint and on the perimeter, fueling a 25-12 run to close out the contest. Eventually, Krum took the 53-41 road win over the Lions (5-2) in their nondistrict rivalry game.
“I knew we were going to have to play well and [Ponder] was not going to beat themselves,” Krum coach Doug Boxell said. “We depend on [Dillon and Smith] a lot, they stay on the floor about the entire time. Abe has a lot of decisions to make, but we have capable guys. We just have to get everyone clicking and doing their job.”
Smith led the Bobcats with 17 points, while Dillon pitched in 12 points along with ample assists in the win. A lot of the assists went to Brent Boone on the inside, who scored 14 points and established the paint presence Boxell needed.
Ponder kept it close, but the offense stalled in the second half. The Lions were led by Oscar Martinez’s 12 points while Jase Hutcherson had nine points, all in the paint.
“We got away from things that were working in the first half,” Ponder coach Mitchell Rose said. “It was a fun first half with good offense from both sides. We got to the rim and had some good assists, but we took some quick shots in the second half and that’s what got us in a bind.”
Both Boxell and Rose left the early-season rivalry game focused more on their team’s improvement than the rivalry aspect, but both also left pleased.
The defensive performance made life tough on both sides, but the Bobcats’ guards proved to be too much for Rose’s team to overcome. Still, only a few weeks into the season, there’s excitement that tough games like these can help both reach the postseason down the road.
“This is a good learning game for us,” Rose said. “Rivalry games are fun, but it’s not the defining game of our season. It’s a fun environment with two traditionally good programs, but ultimately we’re concerned with district and making a playoff push.”
Krum 53, Ponder 41
Ponder 11 10 10 10 — 41 Krum 11 11 13 18 — 53
Ponder — Oscar Martinez 12, Jase Hutcherson 9, Hayes Hutcherson 7, Hayden Simmons 6, Trevor McBee 4, Layton Hobbs 3.
Krum — Trey Smith 17, Brent Boone 14, Abe Dillon 12, Priest Brown 4, Ethan Owen 3, Josh Boone 3.