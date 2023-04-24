Guyer's Emma Alvord runs as the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay at the District 5-6A meet. Alvord and the Lady Wildcats improved their district time by more than two seconds to win at their area meet and qualify for regionals.
Track and field athletes from across the state are one step away from May's state track meet after competing in area round competitions last week.
Several local athletes advanced to regionals by placing in the top four of their events at their respective area meets. Those performances came after the top four finishers from each district moved on to area.
The bar continues to rise as just the top two finishers, plus a few wild cards, advance from regionals to the state track meet. The state meet will be held May 11-13 at the University of Texas' Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin.
To reach that point, though, local athletes will first have to advance past their respective regional meets. See the full schedule of area schools' regional meets below, along with a list of local qualifiers.
Regional meet information
Classification
Location
Local schools
6A Region I
Maverick Stadium in Arlington
Braswell, Guyer
5A Region I
Plains Capital Park/Lowrey Field in Lubbock
Ryan, Denton High, Argyle, Lake Dallas
4A Region I
Plains Capital Park/Lowrey Field in Lubbock
Krum, Sanger
4A Region II
Texas A&M-Commerce
Aubrey
3A Region II
Whitehouse High School
Pilot Point, Ponder
6A Region I
Girls
Pole vault — Brenna Stell (Guyer).
Triple jump — Sophia Day (Guyer).
Long jump — Sophia Day (Guyer).
Discus — Olivia Chamizo (Guyer).
4x400 relay — Guyer team.
3200 meters — Macy Wingard (Braswell).
Boys
Pole vault — Jacob Dorrell (Guyer).
4x200 relay — Braswell team.
110 hurdles — Austin Kiser (Braswell).
300 hurdles — Austin Kiser (Braswell).
400 meters — Jax Wilson (Guyer).
3200 meters — Ellis Eserman (Guyer).
5A Region I
Girls
Pole vault — Peyton Berry (Argyle).
High jump — Kaia Anderson (Denton High), Shelby Reed (Argyle).