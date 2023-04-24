Guyer's Emma Alvord
Buy Now

Guyer's Emma Alvord runs as the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay at the District 5-6A meet. Alvord and the Lady Wildcats improved their district time by more than two seconds to win at their area meet and qualify for regionals.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Track and field athletes from across the state are one step away from May's state track meet after competing in area round competitions last week.

Several local athletes advanced to regionals by placing in the top four of their events at their respective area meets. Those performances came after the top four finishers from each district moved on to area.

Regional meet information

Classification Location Local schools
6A Region I Maverick Stadium in Arlington Braswell, Guyer
5A Region I Plains Capital Park/Lowrey Field in Lubbock Ryan, Denton High, Argyle, Lake Dallas
4A Region I Plains Capital Park/Lowrey Field in Lubbock Krum, Sanger
4A Region II Texas A&M-Commerce Aubrey
3A Region II Whitehouse High School Pilot Point, Ponder

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags