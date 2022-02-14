THE COLONY — Carrollton Hebron is credited for one of Braswell's two losses.
Braswell is responsible for ending Hebron's season.
Braswell avenged a regular season loss to the Hawks on Tuesday, a 51-37 bi-district win at The Colony High School.
The District 5-6A champion Bengals (32-2) advance to the area round on Thursday, where they will face Arlington Bowie (16-14) on Thursday at an undetermined site.
Hebron (20-14), the No. 4 seed from a tough District 6-6A, clipped Braswell 46-43 in November.
The 12th-ranked Bengals haven't lost since, reeling off 25 consecutive wins.
Braswell standout Alisa Williams had 24 points in the revenge meeting. The 6-foot-2 LSU recruit also connected on three 3-pointers.
Kennedy Evans added 13 points for the Bengals.
Lake Dallas 60, Aledo 25
Jorja Elliot had a team-high 16 points to pace the District 6-5A champion Falcons past Aledo at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
Aledo (11-15) was outscored 35-11 in the second half.
Lake Dallas (30-4) advances to face Centennial (20-16) on Thursday at an undetermined site.
Granbury 37, Ryan 36
Granbury, which trailed 25-18 entering the fourth quarter, staged a comeback to edge Ryan in a bi-district game at Castleberry High School.
No individual statistics were reported.
Granbury (22-13) ended District 6-5A runner-up Ryan's season at 16-18.
Argyle 85, Diamond Hills-Jarvis 9
Top-ranked Argyle (33-0) wasn't challenged in its Class 4A bi-district game at Argyle High School.
The District 7-4A champion Eagles were led by Savannah Bennett, who had 16 points in the rout.
Argyle will face No. 16 Stephenville (25-11) in the area round on Thursday at Weatherford High School.
Sanger 96, Uplift Summit 10
The District 9-4A champion Indians coasted past Uplift Summit in a bi-district game at Frisco Emerson High School
Sanger (28-4) advances to the area round, where it face the winner of Tuesday's Alvarado/Pinkston winner later in the week at an undetermined site.
The Indians, ranked No. 13 in the latest Texas coaches poll, were led by Lexi Martin's 23 points. Bella Ringenberg and Elaine Pomeroy each added 11 points.
Ranchview 46, Aubrey 39
Ranchview bounced Aubrey in a Class 4A bi-district game on Tuesday at Frisco Heritage High School.
Rhianna Stevenson had 12 points for the Chaps (14-14) in a losing effort.
Ranchview (7-11) outscored Aubrey 16-11 in a pivotal fourth quarter.
Ponder 91, Life Oak Cliff 29
Behind Tate Wells' 46 points, the District 10-3A champion Lions cruised past Life Oak Cliff in bi-district play at Prosper High School.
Kassi Ballard had 23 points for No. 16 Ponder (22-11), which advances to the area round to face No. 14 Pottsboro (30-4). Time and location are not yet determined.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Class 4A: Krum (25-11) vs. Forth Worth Eastern Hills (4-13), 7:30 p.m., Azle High School.