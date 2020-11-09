Four Denton-area football teams will begin their trek for a state championship this week in the first round of the playoffs.
Argyle, Aubrey, Sanger and Pilot Point will each open the postseason in the bi-district round.
Argyle will host North Dallas at Eagle Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Class 4A Division I Region II bi-district round. The Eagles are coming off their fifth straight undefeated season, claiming a district title for the 12th year in a row.
Argyle is the No. 1-ranked team in 4A Division I.
Aubrey, meanwhile, went 9-1 in the regular season and won its first district title in school history. The Chaparrals will now travel to take on Mineral Wells in the 4A Division II Region I bi-district round.
Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells.
Then on Friday, the Pilot Point Bearcats will try to recreate the playoff magic that got them to the region final last year.
Pilot Point plays Clyde in the Class 3A Division I Region I bi-district round at 7 p.m. Friday at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
Sanger rounds out the Denton-area schools playing in the first round of the playoffs.
The Indians went 8-1 in the regular season, but were forced to cancel their final game of the year against Celina due to COVID-19 issues.
Sanger is now set to play Iowa Park at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in the 4A Division II Region I bi-district round.