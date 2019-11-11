VAN ALSTYNE -- The Sanger Lady Indians got off to a slow start but then used a strong second half to record a 42-34 victory with Van Alstyne Monday night.
The Lady Indians trailed throughout the first half and went into halftime behind 23-18. But in the second half Sanger outscored Van Alstyne 24-13 to pick up its second win of the young season without a loss.
Bella Ringenberg led the scoring for Sanger with 11 points and Lexi Martin had 10 and Chloe Malone finished with nine.
Nevada Community will visit Sanger Friday night.
Argyle 53, Lewisville 33
ARGYLE -- Rhyle McKinney pumped in 14 points and Abby Williams and Sydney Standifer had 11 points each as the Argyle Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 55-33 victory over Lewisville.
Argyle trailed by one, 7-6, after the opening quarter but then outscored the Lady Farmers 19-3 in the second quarter to ake a commanding 25-10 lead into halftime.
Argyle will be back in action on Thursday at the Colleyville Heritage tournament.
Decatur 44, Ponder 39
PONDER -- The Ponder Lady Lions, after rallying from behind in the third quarter, struggled down the stretch in the final eight minutes and suffered a 44-39 loss to Decatur.
Decatur held a 25-19 advantage at halftime before Ponder outscored the Lady Eagles 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 34-32 lead. But in the final quarter, the Lady Lions were outscored 12-5.
Kelley Akins, Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard led Ponder scoring with 10 points each.
The Lady Lions will compete in the Hasket Eaton tournament this weekend.