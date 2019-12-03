PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions held off Era in their Tuesday evening matchup, as the Lady Lions held on by the small margin of 46-45.
Ponder had the advantage heading into halftime, as they led 26-18 at the break after a 15-point second quarter. Era came back strong with a 17-point third and 10-point fourth, but Ponder’s 20 points in the second half were enough for the win.
Karly Ivy and Tate Wells were the top scorers for Ponder, with Ivy totaling 14 points and Wells with 13.
Ponder is now 4-6 following the victory.
Liberty Christian 71, Addison Greenhill 37
ARGYLE — Tuesday’s game was quite the offensive showing for the Liberty Christian Lady Warriors, who took down Addison Greenhill with no problem for a 71-37 victory.
Liberty was in total control from the beginning, outscoring Greenhill 23-12 in the first and 18-3 in the second for a 41-15 halftime lead. The scoring continued in the second half for Liberty, with another 18-point third and 12-point fourth.
Grace Alverson was excellent with 21 points, leading the Lady Warriors on the night. Jadyn Fife had 15 points as well.
Liberty is now sitting in great shape with an 11-1 record.
Lake Dallas 74, Grand Prairie 18
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons dismantled Grand Prairie on Tuesday for a 74-18 win.
Lake Dallas blanked Grand Prairie in the first quarter, outscoring them 23-0 before following up with a 27-8 second quarter for a 50-8 halftime lead. The Lady Falcons slowed down the offensive attack in the second half, scoring only 24 points.
Lake Dallas was led by Camyrn Richardson with 15 points, while Jo Elliot had 13 points and Dorian Norris had 11.
The Lady Falcons remain a perfect 10-0.
Little Elm 50, Sanger 35
LITTLE ELM — The Sanger Lady Indians never quite got it going against Little Elm on Tuesday, as they could not muster enough offense in their 50-35 loss.
Sanger was held to single digits in the first three quarters, scoring six points in the first, nine in the second, and five in the third before a 15-point fourth quarter.
Carly Schmucker had nine points on the night. Sanger is now 6-5 after the loss.
Aubrey 56, Princeton 54
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals overcame a slow start against Princeton on Tuesday to come back for a narrow victory of 56-54.
Both squads were essentially in lockstep throughout the night, with a 7-7 first quarter and a 20-19 second quarter for a 27-26 Aubrey lead at the half. Both teams scored 10 points in the third before Aubrey pulled ahead in a 19-18 fourth quarter for the win.
Kathimae Dow had 14 points while Gabi Grisso, Allie Sanders and Audrey Beaty each had 10 points.
The Lady Chaps are now 5-3 and will be back in action this Thursday in the Pottsboro tournament.
Mesquite 31, Denton 30
MESQUITE — The Denton Lady Broncos could not quite hang on against Mesquite on Tuesday, losing the low-scoring affair 31-30.
Denton scored 11 points in the first quarter but stumbled to a nine-point second quarter, although they still led 20-15 at the break. Going into the fourth quarter, Denton led 28-19, but managed to score only two points while Mesquite came back with 12 points to seal the game.
Jateija Brown had 11 points for the Lady Broncos. Denton is now just 3-11 on the year.
Argyle 71, Melissa 26
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles took care of business against Melissa on Tuesday, winning handily 71-26.
Argyle jumped out to a 27-6 lead after the first quarter and led 44-10 at the half. The Lady Eagles would continue their offensive attack with a 62-16 third quarter and a 71-26 fourth.
Rhyle McKinney was phenomenal for Argyle with 21 points while Abby Williams contributed 17 points of her own.
Argyle moves to 7-3 after the win.
Krum 47, Peaster 37
PEASTER — The Krum Lady Bobcats got a solid 47-37 win on the road against Peaster on Tuesday.
Krum did the majority of its scoring in the first quarter with 21 points before scoring only eight points in the second quarter. The Lady Bobcats compiled 18 total points in the second half.
Cali Marquis had nine points for Krum, while Kennedy Stokes and Mary Doyle each had eight points.
Krum now pulls even at 3-3 on the year.
Guyer 53, Allen 41
ALLEN — The Guyer Lady Wildcats dispatched Allen on Tuesday with a nice 53-41 win on the road.
Each team started out slow offensively, as Guyer scored 21 points in the first half to Allen’s 13 points. However, each squad picked up the pace in the second half, as Guyer scored 18 points in the third and 15 points in the fourth.
Bella Earle was the top scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 13 points while Meredith Wood had 11 points.
Guyer is now an excellent 10-2 on the season.
Boys Argyle 55, Everman 46
ARGYLE — Despite a slow offensive start to the ballgame, the Argyle Eagles were able to pull out a 55-46 victory over Everman on Tuesday.
Argyle managed only nine points in the first quarter before firing back for a pair of 17-point quarters in the second and third and a 12-point fourth quarter.
Everman followed the same trend with five points in the first before scoring 24 points combined in the second and third and 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Maupin scored 14 points for Argyle, and Nate Atwood had 11.
Braswell 49, Frisco Reedy 34
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals were able to ride a big fourth quarter to victory on Tuesday against Frisco Reedy for a 49-34 win.
Braswell came out slow with eight points in the first quarter and 11 points in the second quarter before scoring only nine points in the third. But the Bengals were able to unleash in the fourth with 21 points to seal the win.
M.J. Leslie had 11 points for the Bengals while Jaiden Blaylock had seven points.
Calvary 72, Ovilla Christian 35
OVILLA — The Calvary Lions quickly put down Ovilla Christian on Tuesday with a convincing 72-35 victory on the road.
Calvary was on fire in the first half, holding Ovilla to just 16 points while scoring 48 points of their own. The Lions also outscored Ovilla 24-19 in the second half.
Beck Hillman had 18 points on the night for Calvary, and Chase King had 10 points in the effort.