WHITESBORO — It was a victorious night for the Ponder Lady Lions as they clinched the District 9-3A title with a blowout win over Whitesboro 67-22 on Friday.
The Lady Lions had a modest 13-point first quarter to start out the ballgame before exploding for 24 points in the second, taking a 37-5 lead to the locker room at halftime. Ponder followed up with a 23-point third to all but seal the game and district title.
Tate Wells led the Lady Lions offense with 17 points on the night with Kenzie Crider putting up a 15-point double-double.
Ponder moves to 10-1 in district play with a 22-10 overall record. The Lady Lions will return to their home court on Tuesday for senior night against Pilot Point.
Sanger 47, Melissa 39
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians took care of business against Melissa for a 47-39 victory Friday.
Sanger jumped out to a quick start leading 15-5 after the first quarter before stumbling to just five points in the second for a narrow 20-19 lead at the break. The Lady Indians gave themselves some breathing room with 20 points in the third before holding off the Melissa rally in the fourth.
Lexi Martin, Carly Schmucker and Bella Ringenberg each had 10 points in the win for Sanger.
Sanger is now over the .500 mark in district play at 5-4 following the win and is 18-13 overall this year. The Lady Indians will close out their district schedule on Tuesday at Gainesville.
Braswell 56, Justin Northwest 22
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals gave Justin Northwest all it could handle on Friday evening, downing the Lady Texans 56-22.
Braswell outscored Northwest 14-7 in the first quarter and 12-5 in the second for a 26-12 advantage at the half. The Lady Bengals followed up with 12 points in the third before blowing it open in the fourth with 18 points.
Jazmyne Jackson and Alisa Williams each had 11 points for Braswell.
The Lady Bengals find themselves in good position with a 10-1 district record and a 25-5 overall record.
Lake Dallas 54, Denton 40
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons dispatched Denton on the strength of two big quarters for a final of 54-40 on Friday.
The Lady Falcons' offense was clicking in the first half with a 16-point first quarter before an even bigger 22-point second quarter for a 38-18 lead at halftime. The second half was vastly different for the Lake Dallas offense, as they were outscored 22-16 despite holding on to the victory.
Dorian Norris led the way for Lake Dallas with 18 points with Jo Elliot scoring 15 points along the way.
The Lady Falcons now sit at 23-8 overall while holding a 9-2 district record.
Boys
Calvary 75, Lake Country Christian 67
FORT WORTH — The Calvary Lions got a nice road victory on Friday over Lake Country Christian to wrap up their district schedule.
Calvary came out strong in the first quarter with 22 points followed by 14 points in the second for a 36-28 halftime advantage. The Lions outscored Lake Country 15-13 in the third before each school broke out big in the fourth, including 24 points from Calvary.
Jacob Helzer had 24 points for the Lions, while Caden Ellis tallied 15 points.
Overall the Lions are 23-9 with an 8-2 district record.