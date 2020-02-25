PROSPER — Pilot Point had District 10-3A champion Van Alstyne on the ropes in Tuesday night’s Class 3A Region II bi-district game, but the Panthers ultimately pulled away late for a 56-51 victory.
Van Alstyne jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter before the Bearcats started to chip away.
Pilot Point eventually erased its deficit completely and took a 29-25 lead into halftime, fueled by Aydon Cox’s eight first-half points. Pilot Point outscored Van Alstyne 18-11 in the second quarter, but the Bearcats’ offense sputtered down the stretch.
Avery Smith led Pilot Point in scoring with 14 points. Cox added 12 points while Javon Bruce had eight.
Dallas Carter 99, Aubrey 49
FRISCO — Aubrey couldn’t keep pace with Dallas Carter on Tuesday night, falling 99-49 in the Class 4A Region II bi-district round at Frisco Heritage High School.
The Chaparrals trailed 36-10 after one quarter and went into halftime down 58-24. Carter got hot from beyond the arc, sinking seven 3-pointers to build its advantage.
Jayden Hollis led Aubrey in scoring with 16 points in the loss.
Jacob Crow added nine points of his own.
The Chaparrals end the season with an overall record of 22-14.