The Guyer Lady Wildcats opened up district play Tuesday with a 63-34 win over Keller Central.
It was all Lady Wildcats in the first half, with Guyer scoring 19 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second for a 42-14 lead at halftime. Guyer slowed down offensively in the second half with 21 points combined.
Jade Thompson and Evie Goetz led the offensive attack for Guyer, with Thompson totaling 21 points and Goetz with 20 points.
The Lady Wildcats are now 1-0 in District 5-6A with a 13-2 overall record this season.
Sanger 46, Springtown 30
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians got a 46-30 win over Springtown on Tuesday night at home.
The Sanger defense did its job, holding Springtown to single digits in every quarter. The Lady Indians came out strong in the first half, leading 32-15 at the break. Sanger scored only 14 points in the second half.
Lexi Martin was the top scorer on the night with 15 points for Sanger. Chloe Malone had 13 points in the effort.
The Lady Indians are 11-7 overall following the victory and will be in the Castleberry tournament Dec. 26-29.
Argyle 51, Aubrey 31
AUBREY — The Argyle Lady Eagles continued their winning ways on Tuesday with a 51-31 victory with over Aubrey on the road.
The Lady Eagles played in a tight first half, scoring 11 points in the first quarter and nine points in the second quarter for a 20-17 lead at halftime. Argyle put the game away in the second half with 31 points to Aubrey’s 14.
Rhyle McKinney had 16 points for Argyle, with Bailey Timmons scoring 13.
The Lady Eagles move to 14-4 with another win. The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals will return to action on Jan. 3 against Dallas Ursuline Academy.
Pilot Point 55, Callisburg 19
CALLISBURG — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats got their first district win on Tuesday by defeating Callisburg handily 55-19.
The Lady Bearcats were in command of the ballgame from the start, keeping Callisburg to just 12 points in the first half while scoring 26 points of their own. The second half saw the Lady Bearcats hold Callisburg to just seven points while putting up 29.
Hope McNeese had 11 points for Pilot Point while Debria Bailey had 10.
Pilot Point is now 1-0 in district with a 2-12 overall record.
Krum 63, Alvarado 24
ALVARDO — The Krum Lady Bobcats took care of business against Alvarado on Tuesday night, blasting them 63-24.
Krum dominated in the first half as they scored 21 points in the first quarter and 11 points in the second for a huge 32-8 halftime lead. The Lady Bobcats continued their scoring with a 16-point third quarter and 15-point fourth.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Tori Hamilton with 14 points and Kennedy Stokes with 11.
Krum is now 10-7 following the win.
Pottsboro 41, Ponder 40
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions opened up district play on Tuesday with a tough loss to Pottsboro, falling 41-40.
Each squad started slow offensively with Pottsboro leading 8-6 after the first quarter. A 16-point second quarter for Ponder gave the Lady Lions a 22-20 lead at the break. Pottsboro outscored Ponder 12-7 in the third for a 32-29 going into the fourth quarter. Ponder’s 11 points were not enough for the rally.
Tate Wells was excellent for the Lady Lions with 18 points. Ponder is 0-1 in district with a 9-8 record overall.
Boys Flower Mound Marcus 69, Ryan 63
The Ryan Raiders lost a tough one to Flower Mound Marcus, falling 69-63 in overtime Tuesday.
Ryan started out strong with 12 points in the first quarter and 16 points in the second, giving them a 28-21 lead at halftime. Both teams came out strong in the third quarter with 17 points each, before Marcus outscored the Raiders 21-14 in the fourth and 10-4 in overtime to force a win.
Tre Shivers was phenomenal with 31 points in the loss for Ryan.
The Raiders are now 7-4 overall this season and will host Haltom at home at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Guyer 70, Sulphur Springs 64
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Guyer Wildcats got a nice win at Sulphur Springs with a 70-64 victory on the road Tuesday.
Each team came out hot to start the game offensively, but even with a 14-point first quarter and a 15-point second, Guyer still trailed 32-29 at the half. The Wildcats dominated the third quarter by outscoring Sulphur Springs 20-7. Guyer put up 21 more points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Ty Mcghie led the Wildcats with 20 points on the night with Jace Wilson coming up with 16 points.
Guyer is now 11-2 overall this season.
Argyle 40, Celina 37
ARGYLE — It was a low-scoring affair for the Argyle Eagles on Tuesday — but they got the 40-7 win over Celina nevertheless.
Argyle was choppy to start the ballgame with 14 total points in the first half, though they found themselves trailing just 15-14 at halftime. The Eagles found their rhythm in the second half by outscoring Celina 26-22.
Bryson Brown and Kobe Ollison each had 12 points for Argyle.
Aubrey 51, Pilot Point 44
PILOT POINT — The Aubrey Chaparrals dispatched of Pilot Point on Tuesday with a road victory of 51-44.
Aubrey had an early lead with a 17-point first quarter but trailed at halftime 27-26 due to a more balanced half offensively from Pilot Point. Each team struggled in the third with the Chaps outscoring Pilot Point 9-6 before putting the game on ice with a 16-point fourth.
Jayden Hollis and Jacob Crow each had 15 points for Aubrey.
The Chaparrals now sit at 11-5 overall after the win.
Braswell 69, Hebron 51
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals defeated Hebron on Tuesday for a final of 69-51.
Braswell totaled 12 points in the first quarter before scoring 19 points in the second quarter for a 31-25 lead at halftime. The Bengals caught fire with a 19-point third and 18-point fourth quarter.
M.J. Leslie had 16 points for Braswell in the effort.
Calvary 76, Weatherford Christian 37
The Calvary Lions made quick work of Weatherford Christian on Tuesday, blowing them out 76-37.
The Lions were strong offensively in the first half with 14 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the second quarter. Calvary followed up with a pair of 19-point quarters in the second half.
Chase King led the Lions with 15 points on the night. Calvary moves to 9-5 overall.
Ponder 57, Bowie 47
PONDER — Tuesday brought a good win for the Ponder Lions, who defeated Bowie 57-47.
Ponder was on fire to begin the ballgame, outscoring Bowie 17-8 in the first quarter before being outscored themselves 23-9 in the second quarter. Bowie led 31-26 at the half. The Lions got back on track with 19 points in the third and 12 points in the fourth.
Oscar Martinez led the way for Ponder with 24 points.
The Lions are now 10-5 overall.
Flower Mound Coram Deo 64, Lake Dallas 54
FLOWER MOUND — The Lake Dallas Falcons could not recover from Tuesday’s slow start against Coram Deo, falling 64-54.
The Falcons started off terribly in the first quarter as they were outscored 16-2 before recovering with a 19-point second. Lake Dallas trailed 34-21 at the break. The Falcons were much better offensively in the second half but were ultimately outscored 30-28.
Yash Mattu was great with 25 points for Lake Dallas despite the loss.
The Falcons are still in a good position at 10-6 overall.