The Guyer Lady Wildcats were all business on Tuesday evening, smashing Haslet Eaton 57-19.
Guyer stormed out of the gate in the first half by outscoring Eaton 21-8 in the first quarter, then leading 39-10 at the halfway point. The Lady Wildcats continued to pour it on in the second half with 18 points to Eaton’s nine.
Jade Thompson had a strong showing for Guyer with 16 points.
The Lady Wildcats improve to 27-5 overall on the year with an 11-1 district record.
Argyle 70, Springtown 29
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles dominated on Tuesday against Springtown with a big 70-29 victory.
Argyle was hot to start off with a 22-5 first quarter and 16-8 second quarter. The Lady Eagles went on to outscore Springtown 32-16 in the second half of the ballgame.
Bailey Timmons led the Lady Eagles with 21 points in the winning effort, and Rhyle McKinney put up 15.
Argyle moves to 26-5 overall on the year and remains perfect in district at 6-0.
Aubrey 63, Gainesville 34
GAINESVILLE — Tuesday was a big night for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals, who defeated Gainesville 63-34 while clinching a spot in the playoffs.
Gainesville played Aubrey close in the first quarter with the Lady Chaps up 12-11 after the first before Aubrey put up a 15-point second quarter for a 27-17 halftime lead. The Lady Chaps separated themselves with a pair of 18-point quarters in the second half to secure the win.
Kathimae Dow and Audrey Beaty led the Aubrey offense with 16 points each.
Aubrey is now 7-1 in district contests this year and 15-13 overall this year. The Lady Chaps will be back in action on Friday night at home against Anna.
Ponder 88, Callisburg 23
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions were in complete control against Callisburg on Tuesday, winning 88-23.
Ponder exploded for 29 points alone in the first quarter before putting up another 24 in the second quarter for a whopping 53-10 advantage at the break. The Lady Lions pressed on in the second half with a 21-point third and 14-point fourth.
Tate Wells was electric for Ponder with a 33-point night while Karly Ivy had 23 points, including seven three-pointers.
The Lady Lions are now 21-10 on the year after the win and improve to 9-1 in district play. They will travel to Whitesboro on Friday.
Sanger 48, Celina 34
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians took care of business at home against Celina on Tuesday by securing a playoff spot with a 48-34 victory.
The Lady Indians used a pair of 12-point quarters in the first half to take a 24-15 lead into the break. Sanger stumbled in the third, when they were outscored 11-5, before a 19-point fourth sealed the Lady Indians' victory.
Lexi Martin led the way with 18 points for Sanger while Chloe Malone tallied a 14-point night.
The Lady Indians now sit at 17-13 overall following the win and are now at 4-4 in district. They will return to the hardwood on Friday at home against Melissa.
Little Elm 57, Denton 34
The Denton Lady Broncos fell yet again on Tuesday evening, as they were bested by Little Elm 57-34.
The Lady Broncos struggled out of the chute with just five points in the first quarter before stepping up in the second quarter with 13 points, trailing 26-18 at the half. Denton stumbled to just two points in the third before a solid 14-point fourth that was too little, too late.
Katroy Rogers had 14 points in the effort for Denton.
The Lady Broncos continue their season-long slide as they are 7-23 overall and 1-10 in district matchups.
Liberty Christian 62, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 26
FORT WORTH — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors got another big win on Tuesday, this time against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 62-26.
Liberty was slow offensively in the first quarter with just eight points before breaking out for 16 points in the second for a 24-7 lead at the half. The Lady Warriors used a pair of 19-point quarters in the second half en route to the blowout win.
Jadyn Fife was automatic with 23 points for Liberty in the win with Ava Strange scoring 15 points.
Liberty is a sparkling 31-3 on the year and 4-2 in district play.
Boys
Guyer 83, Haslet Eaton 60
The Guyer Wildcats kept their perfect district record intact after Tuesday’s 83-60 victory over Haslet Eaton.
The Wildcats were strong from tip-off with a big 26-point first quarter and 22-point second quarter that lifted them to a 48-27 halftime advantage. Guyer outscored Eaton 19-17 in the third while each team had 16 points in the fourth.
Ty Mcghie was excellent with 28 points for the Wildcats, with JaKobe Coles scoring 21 points.
Guyer improves to 23-4 on the year with a perfect 10-0 district record.
Little Elm 68, Denton 39
It was a tough night Tuesday for the Denton Broncos as they ended up on the wrong side of the 68-39 final score against Little Elm.
The Broncos fell behind early in the game 16-10 after the first quarter before putting up just five points in the second quarter to trail 31-15 at the half. The rout was on in the second half with Denton getting outscored 37-24.
Ben Schmuhl had nine points on the night for Denton.
Ponder 65, Callisburg 49
PONDER — The Ponder Lions dispatched of Callisburg on Tuesday for a solid 64-49 win.
Ponder was slow to start out the evening as they trailed 13-9 after the first quarter before using an 18-point second quarter for a 27-27 tie at the break. The Lions outscored Callisburg 16-13 in the third before a 22-9 fourth sealed the game.
Oscar Martinez had a big 20-point night for Ponder with Hayden Simmons putting up 16 points as well.
The Lions are now 18-10 with a 7-1 record in district play and will travel to Whitesboro on Friday.
Calvary 43, Fort Worth Calvary 39
The Calvary Lions got a narrow victory over Fort Worth Calvary on Tuesday by a final margin of 43-39.
Denton Calvary jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter before stumbling to just four points in the second quarter, causing them to trail 21-20 at halftime. The Lions would go on to outscore Fort Worth Calvary 10-6 in the third and 13-12 in the fourth to hang on for the win.
Jacob Helzer was the top scorer for Calvary in the win with 13 points.
The Lions find themselves at 7-2 in district and 22-9 overall following the victory.