KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats used a big offensive showing to defeat Keller Central on the road Tuesday evening 62-27.
Guyer jumped out to a quick start in the first quarter with 14 points while holding Central to just six points. After putting up a 16-point second quarter, the Lady Wildcats went into halftime with a 30-16 advantage. A huge 24-point third for Guyer allowed them to put the game away before stumbling to just eight points in the fourth.
Evie Goetz had a historic night for Guyer, as she surpassed the 1,000-point career mark and 500 career rebounds. Goetz led the offensive showing for the Lady Wildcats with 23 points while Morgan Helgesen totaled 17 points on the night.
Guyer remains perfect in district play with a now 8-0 record and improves to 24-4 overall.
Ponder 46, Pottsboro 38
POTTSBORO — The Ponder Lady Lions took care of business on Tuesday with a 46-38 road victory against Pottsboro.
The Lady Lions were consistent throughout the ballgame beginning with a 13-point first quarter and 14-point second, giving them a 27-16 lead at the half. Ponder outscored Pottsboro 11-9 in the third before holding off Pottsboro’s 13-point fourth-quarter rally.
Kassi Ballard had a 14-point effort for Ponder and was backed by Kelley Akins with 13 points and Tate Wells' 12.
The Lady Lions are now 18-10 overall and 6-1 in district.
Melissa 49, Sanger 29
MELISSA — It was a night to forget for the Sanger Lady Indians, who suffered an ugly 49-29 loss at the hands of Melissa on Tuesday.
Sanger stumbled out of the gate early against Melissa by being outscored 18-6 in the first quarter before another six points in the second left them trailing 26-12 at the break. The Lady Indians scored yet another six points in the third, putting them behind 38-18 going into the fourth before putting up 13 points in the final quarter.
Chloe Martin and Bella Ringenberg each had eight points in the effort for Sanger.
The Lady Indians fall to 1-3 in district after the loss and are 14-12 overall. Sanger will return to the court on Friday at home against Gainesville.
Lake Dallas 69, Justin Northwest 23
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons won big on Tuesday against Justin Northwest, blowing them out 69-23.
The first quarter was hardly a contest to begin with, as Lake Dallas exploded for 22 points while holding Northwest to just a single point. The Lady Falcons stumbled in the second quarter, when they were outscored 12-11, but finished the first half with a 33-13 lead. Lake Dallas went on to outscore Northwest 36-10 in the second half.
Jo Elliot led the Lady Falcons' offensive attack with 16 points.
Lake Dallas improved to 6-1 in district matchups and 20-7 overall.
Anna 36, Aubrey 32
ANNA — An anemic night offensively for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals led to their defeat on Tuesday, as they fell to Anna 36-32.
Aubrey was held to single digits in three of four quarters, including just three points in the first quarter and nine points in the second to trail 22-12 at the half. The Lady Chaps picked up the pace in the second half, outscoring Anna 20-14.
Lexie Temple had 10 points in the effort for Aubrey and Rhianna Stevenson had nine points.
The Lady Chaps are now 11-13 overall this season and 3-1 in district. They will return to play on Friday at home against Melissa.
Boys
Guyer 75, Keller Central 48
KELLER — The Guyer Wildcats maintained their perfect district record on Tuesday with a blowout victory over Keller Central 75-48.
Each squad was strong offensively in the first quarter with Guyer leading 25-19 heading into the second quarter. The Wildcats held Central to three points in the second while scoring 14 points for a 39-21 lead at the break. Guyer would outscore Central 35-26 in the second half.
JaKobe Coles had 19 points for the Wildcats in the victory, with Ty Mcghie racking up 17.
Guyer is now 6-0 in district matchups and 19-4 overall following the win.