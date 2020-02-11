KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats wrapped up their district schedule on Tuesday with a big 65-33 win over Keller Fossil Ridge.
The Lady Wildcats started out well in the first quarter with 18 points before they were outscored 13-7 in the second quarter as they carried a 25-21 lead into the locker room at the half. Guyer blew the ball game wide open with a whopping 31-point third quarter while holding Fossil Ridge to 12 points total in the second half.
Bella Earle put up a 20-point performance for the Lady Wildcats with Jade Thompson scoring 15 points as well.
Guyer finishes the regular season with a 29-5 overall record and a sparkling 13-1 district record. They will share the district title with Keller with playoffs set to start next week.
Aubrey 47, Melissa 40
MELISSA — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals clinched their second consecutive district title Tuesday with a victory over Melissa, 47-40.
The Lady Chaps put up 15 points in the first quarter to start out the evening before following up with nine points in the second for a 24-18 lead at the break. Aubrey outscored Melissa 9-7 in the third quarter and 14-13 in the fourth to hang on for the win.
Kathimae Dow had 15 points in the victorious night for the Lady Chaps.
Aubrey ends the regular season at 17-13 overall and 9-1 in district play. They will return to action next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Sanger 54, Gainesville 37
GAINESVILLE — The Sanger Lady Indians ended the regular season on a high note Tuesday as they took down Gainesville on the road 54-37.
Sanger fell behind early in the evening, trailing 15-12 after the first quarter before storming back with a 19-4 second quarter to take the 31-29 advantage into halftime. The Lady Indians went on to outscore Gainesville 23-18 in the second half to seal the win.
Sanger's offense was led by Bella Ringenberg with 19 points and Chloe Malone with 14 points.
The Lady Indians finished the year at 19-13 overall, with third-place finish in district at 6-4. They will face off against either Dallas Pinkston or Dallas Lincoln next week to start the playoffs.
Ponder 50, Pilot Point 30
PONDER — It was a solid night for the Ponder Lady Lions as they defeated Pilot Point 50-30 to conclude the regular season.
The Lady Lions came out strong with 15 points in the first quarter and 13 points in the second, for a 28-17 advantage at the break. Ponder outscored Pilot Point 22-13 in the second half to complete the victory.
Karlee Hastings had a career-high 15 points for Ponder.
The Lady Lions wrap up the regular season at 23-10 overall and 11-1 in district. They will begin playoffs next week.
Liberty Christian 78, Addison Trinity Christian 38
ARGYLE — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors got their final win of the regular season with a 78-38 blowout against Addison Trinity Christian on Tuesday.
Liberty jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter while tacking on a 21-point second for a 37-20 lead at the break. The Lady Warriors continued their scoring attack in the second half with a 23-point third and 18-point fourth.
Jadyn Fife was excellent for Liberty with 25 points on the night with Ava Strange supporting with 16 points.
The Lady Warriors conclude the regular season with an impressive 33-3 overall record and 6-2 in district in preparation for the playoffs.
Boys
Guyer 73, Keller Fossil Ridge 49
KELLER — Taking care of business, the Guyer Wildcats beat Keller Fossil Ridge by double-digits 73-49 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats were strong in the first half with a pair of 19-point quarters while holding Fossil Ridge to 23 points in the meantime. Guyer pulled away in the third with 21 points and 14 more in the fourth.
JaKobe Coles led the way for the Wildcats on the offensive end with 21 points.
Overall the Wildcats sit at 25-4 with a perfect 12-0 record in their district contests.
Pilot Point 54, Ponder 47
PONDER — The Ponder Lions came up short at home Tuesday, falling to Pilot Point 54-47.
The Lions got out to a quick start in the ballgame with a 15-point first quarter but stumbled to just eight points in the second, trailing 28-23 heading into halftime. Ponder continued to struggle in the second half with 10 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth to Pilot Point’s 16 points.
Jace Hutcherson led the Ponder offense with 15 points in the effort with Hayden Simmons scoring 12.
Ponder is now 18-12 overall this season with a 7-3 district record.
Calvary 64, Pantego Christian Academy 55
ARLINGTON — With a 64-55 victory against Pantego Christian Academy on Tuesday, the Calvary Lions completed their regular season and prepare for the playoffs.
The Calvary offense was hot in the first quarter with 21 points, followed by 13 points in the second for a 34-26 advantage at halftime. The Lions found themselves outscored in the third 19-11 before putting up 19 points of their own in the fourth to hang on for the victory.
Jacob Helzer put up a 22-point effort for Calvary in the win with Chase King tallying 16 points.
The Lions end the regular season at 24-9 overall.