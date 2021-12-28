In comeback fashion, Ryan nabbed its first win of the day against Flower Mound Marcus in a tight 33-30 victory on Tuesday.
After being held to single digits through the first three quarters, the Lady Raiders trailed 26-19 heading in the final quarter. Then they went on a 14-4 run to steal the win. Janiah Allen was the top scorer with 15 points.
The Lady Raiders fired back in Game 2 against Rock Hill, this time jumping out to an 18-point first quarter and a 15-point third quarter to keep Rock Hill at a distance. Abby Kirk and Allen each had 14 points.
Braswell 88, Mansfield Summit 49
Six Lady Bengals reached double digits in their 88-49 victory over Mansfield Summit on Tuesday.
Kennedy Evans was the top scorer for Braswell with 16 points, while Yves Cox racked up 14 points. Alisa Williams and Jazmyne Jackson each tallied 12 points.
Sanger 58, Keller Fossil Ridge 39
Sanger used a stout defensive first half and an offensive explosion in the second to dispatch Fossil Ridge.
The Lady Indians held their opponent to just 14 first-half points while scoring 24 of their own during that stretch. Sanger broke out for an 18-point third and 16-point fourth to lock up the win.
Lexi Martin paced the Sanger offense with 21 points, and Carly Schmucker totaled 13 points.
Krum 55, Godley 39
Mary Doyle and Gracie Hunter led the Lady Bobcats offensive attack against Godley with 15 points and 13 points, respectively.
After a 12-12 first quarter, Krum separated itself with an 18-5 second quarter to close the half. They outscored Godley in the second half 25-22.
Krum is 17-5 on the year.
Prosper 69, Denton 31
Despite a 16-point effort from Maggie Wainscott, the Lady Broncos were bested by Prosper in a game that got away from them early.
Denton scored just 14 points in the first half to Prosper’s 39, while the Lady Broncos were off the pace again in the second half 30-16.
Boys
Arlington 55, Ryan 47 (2OT)
The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to Arlington on Tuesday in a double-overtime thriller.
Though Ryan held the lead at the break, they were outscored 15-9 in the third before tying it up at the end of regulation. However, they were bested 11-4 in the second overtime period.