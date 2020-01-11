ANNA — The Sanger Lady Indians opened up their district schedule on Saturday with a loss on the road to Anna, 36-30.
Sanger was slow to start out in the first quarter with just five points while following up with a 10-point second quarter, giving the Lady Indians a 15-12 lead at the break. A big 14-point third for Anna gave the home team the lead heading into the fourth. The Lady Indians' rally fell short with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Malone and Lexi Martin each had six points for Sanger in the loss.
The Lady Indians are now 13-10 overall this season and 0-1 in district. Sanger will play Aubrey at home Tuesday.
Boys
Calvary 75, San Jacinto Christian 37
The Calvary Lions dominated their ballgame on Saturday over San Jacinto Christian Academy with a big 75-37 win.
Calvary had a quick 16-point first quarter to begin the afternoon before exploding for 27 points in the second quarter for a 43-23 halftime advantage. The Lions topped their second-quarter point total with a whopping 30-point third before following up with just two points in the fourth.
Jacob Helzer led the Calvary offense with 17 points, with Chase King totaling 16 points.