CALLISBURG — The Sanger Lady Indians dominated on Tuesday evening against Callisburg, beating them on the road 52-21.
Sanger was overpowering in every phase of the game, scoring double digits in every quarter including a 16-2 first, while on the defensive end of the floor holding Callisburg to single digits throughout the night.
Bella Ringenberg led the Lady Indians in points with 11, while Lexi Martin was close behind with eight points of her own.
Sanger is now 4-0 this season and will travel to Abilene for the PKC tournament.
Krum 37, Aubrey 30
AUBREY — It wasn’t a crisp night for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals, who fell to Krum 37-30 on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Chaps were shut out in the first quarter, forcing them to play from behind from the jump. Kathimae Dow was excellent, however, with 17 points on the night.
Defensively, the Lady Chaps were very solid, although they allowed 18 points overall from the free throw line and a 13-point fourth quarter for Krum that made the difference.
Aubrey is now 3-2 and will be back at 11:15 a.m. Monday in Decatur.
Denton 54, Carrollton R.L. Turner 30
The Lady Broncos got their first win of the season in Tuesday’s home game, soundly defeating Carrollton R.L. Turner 54-30.
Denton got off to a hot start in the first quarter, outscoring Turner 18-3. The Lady Broncos would go on to score 28 in the next two quarters before sputtering to an eight-point fourth. Katroy Rogers led the way with 24 points and Talajah McConnell followed close behind with 14 points.
Defensively Denton held Turner to a combined seven points in the first half, with the only lapse coming in the form of a 14-point fourth quarter.
The Lady Broncos are now 1-6 this season.
Braswell 43, Denison 34
DENISON — It was a full team effort for the Lady Bengals on Tuesday as Braswell defeated Denison 43-34.
Braswell was outscored 10-9 in the first quarter but came back to outscore Denison 26-11 in the following two quarters before Denison made it interesting with a 13-point fourth quarter.
Multiple players contributed offensively for the Lady Bengals, including Kamryn Gibson with nine points, Torie Sevier with eight points, and Achile Brown with seven points.
Boys Ponder 64, Keller ILT 53
PONDER — The Ponder Lions had a nice game on Tuesday with a 64-53 win over Keller ILT.
Ponder was under the gun initially as the Lions were down 20-16 after the first but came back strong in the second with 22 points to ILT’s nine, which made the difference in game.
Jase Hutcherson led the way with 15 points for Ponder, with Hayden Simmons and Oscar Martinez close behind with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Guyer 72, Lakeview Centennial 30
Guyer put a thrashing on Lakeview Centennial at home on Tuesday, where the Wildcats won by a final score of 72-30.
Guyer came out strong after a 16-2 first quarter and a 21-10 second quarter. The Wildcats capped off the scoring overall with a 24-4 fourth quarter.
Ty Mcghie was the lead scorer for Guyer with 18 points while JaKobe Coles was right behind with 17 points.
Guyer is 2-0 on the young season.