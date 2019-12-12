MIDLOTHIAN — The Argyle Lady Eagles got a thrilling victory on Thursday as they were able to defeat Glen Rose 35-30 in double overtime.
The Lady Eagles were led by Rhyle McKinney offensively with 16 points on the night while Bailey Timmons had seven points.
Argyle moves to 10-4 overall this season after the win.
Aldeo tournament
ALEDO — The Krum Lady Bobcats rebounded from a tough 43-41 loss to Princeton on Thursday with a win over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 46-35.
The Lady Bobcats were consistent on offense most of the game against Princeton, with 12 points in the first, 10 points in the second and 13 points in the third. It was a tie ballgame at 35-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but Princeton outscored Krum 8-6 to seal the win.
Tori Hamilton and Cali Marquis had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Krum would get back on track in game two against Nolan Catholic as they started out quick with 18 points in the first quarter and led 27-22 at the break. Each squad had 11 points in the third quarter and the Lady Bobcats were even outscored 12-8 in the fourth.
Kennedy Stokes, Cali Marquis and Ashlyn Baker had 12 points each in the win for Krum.
The Lady Bobcats now find themselves 8-6 following their first day of the Aledo tournament.
Brownsboro tournament
BROWNSBORO — It was a day to forget for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals in their opening game of the Brownsboro tournament, as they were blown out 48-19 against Muenster.
Aubrey never found their offensive rhythm on Thursday, as they scored just four points in the first, five points in the second, six points in the third and four points in the fourth quarter. Muenster meanwhile had 27 points in the first half and 21 points in the second half.
Katie Schmitz had five points in the loss for Aubrey. The Lady Chaps sit at 5-9 overall this season and will return to action against Kerens at 8 a.m. Friday.
Liberty Christian 65, Nocona 44
FORT WORTH — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors took care of business on Thursday against Nocona with a 65-44 victory.
Liberty had a commanding 19-5 lead after the first quarter and a 27-22 lead at halftime. The Lady Warriors would continue their offensive attack in the second half with 16 points in the third and 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Jadyn Fife had an unbelievable night with 37 points for the Lady Warriors while Aimee Alverson had 21 points as well.
Boys
Southlake Carroll tournament
SOUTHLAKE — The Ryan Raiders dispatched of Fort Worth Eastern Hills handedly on Thursday with a 72-54 win in the opening game of their tournament.
Ryan started out slow in the first with just a 9-7 lead but turned it up a notch with 20 points in the second quarter for a 29-23 halftime lead. The Raiders would separate themselves in the third quarter with 26 points and added 17 more in the fourth quarter.
Tre Shivers yet again was the top scorer for the Raiders with 18 points while Isiah Novil also had 14 points.
Ryan is 4-3 following the win and will play Colleyville Heritage on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Anna tournament
ANNA — The Lake Dallas Falcons never caught fire offensively on Thursday in their matchup against Melissa, as they fell 50-40 in the opening game of the Anna tournament.
Lake Dallas found themselves in a hole quickly, trailing 20-7 after the first quarter and 26-17 at the break. The Falcons would only score seven points in the third before rallying in the fourth quarter with 16 points.
Yash Mattu had 14 points in the loss for the Falcons with Grady Hunsucker totaling 11 points. Lake Dallas is still sitting in great position with an 8-3 overall record.