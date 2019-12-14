MIDLOTHIAN — The Argyle Lady Eagles wrapped up the final day of the Midlothian Heritage tournament with a resounding 60-32 win over Dunbar on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles’ offense was fantastic from the jump, with 13 points in the first quarter and 11 points in the second, giving them a 24-12 lead at halftime. Argyle blew the ballgame open in the third quarter, outscoring Dunbar 31-8 to put it out of reach.
Bailey Timmons and Rhyle McKinney were the leading scorers for the Lady Eagles with 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Argyle moves to 13-4 following the victory.
Brownsboro tournament
BROWNSBORO — It was an all-around great effort for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals in their 42-23 blowout victory over Harmony on Saturday.
The Aubrey offense started out strong, outscoring Harmony 11-2 in the first quarter and 17-8 in the second quarter. The Lady Chaps held Harmony to a single point in the third quarter while scoring 12 points of their own.
Rhianna Stevenson led Aubrey with 11 points in the win. The Lady Chaps move to 7-10 overall this season, and they face Argyle at home Tuesday.
Aledo tournament
ALEDO — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors rounded out their stay in the Aledo tournament on a high note, defeating Krum 65-50.
Liberty was strong offensively in the first half with a 17-point first quarter and 20 points in the second for a 37-27 lead at the break. The Lady Warriors began to pull away in the third quarter with 16 points and put the game on ice with a 12-point fourth.
Ava Strange had 18 points in the win for Liberty, while Jadyn Fife was great again with 17 points.
The Lady Warriors find themselves with yet another win with a sparkling 20-1 overall record.
Boys Southlake Carroll tournament
SOUTHLAKE — The Ryan Raiders made quick work of both of their opponents on Saturday with convincing wins over Irving Nimitz (80-54) and Burleson (70-46) to win the Feedstore BBQ Classic in Southlake.
Game 1 against Nimitz saw the Raiders offense starting slow with 12 first-quarter points before scoring 22 points and 27 points in the following two quarters. Ryan finished the game with 19 points in the fourth quarter, after leading for the entirety of the game.
Kevin Thompson was excellent in the effort for Ryan with 24 points, with Tre Shivers compiling 16 points.
The Raiders came out of the gate on fire in their second game, outscoring Burleson 27-4 in the first quarter and 20-12 in the second for a commanding 47-16 halftime lead. Ryan scored 23 combined points in the second half.
Tre Shivers yet again led the Ryan offense in the victory with 22 points, with Kevin Thompson having a strong 15-point game.
The Raiders are now 7-3 on the young season and will play Flower Mound Marcus on Tuesday at home.
Calvary tournament
The Calvary Lions split their final games in the Calvary tournament Saturday with a 58-38 victory over Kennedale Fellowship Academy and a 67-59 loss to Red River.
The Lions were strong in Game 1 against Fellowship with a 14-point first quarter and carried a 18-13 lead into the break. Calvary began to separate in the second half with 40 points overall to Fellowship’s 25.
Jacob Helzer had 15 points in the victory for the Lions.
The Lions found themselves in an offensive duel against Red River in their second game, as they led 18-15 after the first quarter but trailed 32-25 at halftime. Red River outscored Calvary 20-12 in the third before the Lions’ fourth-quarter rally fell short with 22 points.
Jacob Helzer again led the Lions in scoring with 18 points this time. Calvary now sits at 8-5 overall on the year.