AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals got a big district win on Friday evening, defeating Sanger narrowly 37-31.
Both teams were slow out of the gate with the Lady Chaps leading just 6-4 after the first quarter before trailing 13-12 at the half. Aubrey busted out big with a 16-point third quarter to take the 28-21 lead into the fourth before holding on with nine more points.
Kathimae Dow had a big night for the Lady Chaps with an 18-point effort.
Aubrey is now 6-1 in district contests this season and improves to 14-13 overall this season. The Lady Chaps will be on the road Tuesday at Gainesville.
Braswell 40, Denton 23
LITTLE ELM — It was yet another tough loss for the Denton Lady Broncos as they fell to Braswell 40-23.
Denton mustered just three points in the first quarter and only four points in the second quarter, causing them to trail 24-7 at the midway point. Both the Lady Broncos and Braswell had 16 points total in the second half.
Ja'Teija Brown had 11 points in the loss for Denton.
The Lady Broncos are just 7-22 overall this season while sliding to 1-9 in district after the loss.
Liberty Christian 61, Aledo 35
ALEDO — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors took care of business on Friday against Aledo, getting a big win 61-35.
Liberty jumped out to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter before exploding for 22 points in the second quarter for a big 36-18 advantage at halftime. The Lady Warriors went on to put up a 17-point third and eight-point fourth to close it out.
Jadyn Fife was her typical excellent self with 25 points for Liberty while Ava Strange put a 15-point night.
Liberty is a phenomenal 30-3 on the year.
Boys
Braswell 74, Denton 48
LITTLE ELM — It was a tough loss to swallow for the Denton Broncos on Friday evening as they ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided 74-48 final against Braswell.
The Broncos found themselves in an early 19-9 hole after the first quarter before being outscored again in the second quarter, going into the locker room behind 33-19 at the half. Denton was outscored big 23-11 in the third quarter to put them out of it.
Cameron Stevenson had 17 points for Denton.
Guyer 75, Keller Timber Creek 59
KELLER — The Guyer Wildcats won big on Friday on the road against Keller Timber Creek, dispatching them 75-59.
Guyer fell behind 19-11 after the first quarter before using a big 21-point second quarter to take a 32-30 lead into halftime. The Wildcats had tacked on 16 more points in the third before blowing it open with a 27-point fourth quarter.
Ty McGhie led the way for Guyer with a 22-point effort.
The Wildcats improve to 22-4 overall this season with a perfect 9-0 district record.
Aubrey 62, Sanger 52
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals got a solid 62-52 win over Sanger on Friday.
Aubrey got off to a quick start in the first quarter with 21 points before following up with a 12-point second quarter for a 32-22 lead at the half. The Chaps outscored Sanger 22-9 in the third quarter before holding off a 21-point fourth from Sanger for the win.
Jacob Crow was excellent with 35 points for Aubrey.
The Chaps find themselves at 20-9 after the win and 3-2 in their district matchups.