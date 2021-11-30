AUBREY — The Lady Chaparrals won their second straight game and their third in four games with a 49-23 win over Howe on Tuesday night.
Aubrey (4-4) held a 25-16 lead at halftime before completely blowing the game wide open in the third, outscoring Howe 18-0 to lead 43-16 going into the final quarter.
Audrey Beaty led Aubrey with 12 points, June Chatterley scored eight and Lexie Temple and Meagan Szostek each added six.
The Lady Chaps head to Pottsboro for tournament play beginning with Bowie and Denison on Thursday.
Mesquite Horn 63, Lake Dallas 37
CORINTH — Lake Dallas fell behind by 14 in the first quarter and could not recover in a 63-37 loss to Mesquite Horn on Tuesday.
Jorja Elliott was the only Falcon (5-4) to score in double figures, with 17 points. Dylan Koele and Camryn Richardson were next on the team with five points each, and Bailey Broughton and ShaDiamond Wilson each added four.
After trailing by 15 at the half, Horn outscored Lake Dallas 19-8 to help cruise to the win.
Argyle 54, Grapevine 42
GRAPEVINE — Argyle continued its undefeated start to the season with a 54-42 win over Grapevine Tuesday night.
Madi Lumsden scored a game-high 20 points and Samantha Bacon and Caroline Lyles each added 10 for Argyle (11-0).
The Eagles trailed after the first quarter, but went into the half up 25-20 after outscoring Grapevine 14-6 in the second quarter.
Argyle added to its lead in the third with a 16-10 scoring edge.
Liberty Christian 48, Dallas Ursuline 34
ARGYLE — Liberty Christian used a 16-point scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away from Dallas Ursuline in a 48-34 win on Tuesday.
Liberty Christian (9-3) held a slim 18-17 lead at the half before outscoring Ursuline 20-4 in the third quarter.
Emma Kay Martin led Liberty with 14 followed by Emma Wolski with 13. Lauren Ullrich added eight, Jadyn Fife scored seven and Austen Goodgion scored six.
Boys Keller Timber Creek 67, Denton 27
KELLER — A slow start for Denton was too much to overcome in a 67-27 setback to Keller Timber Creek on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Brown led Denton (1-4) with 19 points as the Broncos struggled to get a handle on offense. Denton managed just one point in the first quarter and trailed 37-11 at the half.
Hayden Gunter had three points, Bryce Ashbaugh and Jacob Douglas each had two and Marquis Nuby scored one.
The Broncos will head to a tournament this week in Sanger, where they’ll face Ferris and Krum on Thursday.