MANSFIELD — Braswell capped off its week with a tournament-clinching victory over Frisco Memorial on Thursday night.
The Lady Bengals were led by Alisa Williams, who was named MVP of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament.
Argyle 62, Richardson 27
Ashlin Crabtree racked 19 points in the Lady Eagles’ resounding 62-27 victory over Richardson on Thursday.
Argyle meant business from the jump, scoring 16 points in the opening quarter and another 18 in the second to head into the break with a 34-15 advantage. The Lady Eagles kept their foot on the accelerator in the second half, outscoring Richardson 28-13.
Outside of Crabtree, Gabby Campbell put up an 11-point effort while Mallory Millington and Madi Lumsden each had eight points.
Denton 33, Lewisville 20
The Lady Broncos came out on top in their low-scoring affair against Lewisville thanks to a strong 15-point game from Seimone Griffin.
Denton kept Lewisville on its heels on both ends of the court, as the Lady Broncos compiled a 22-point first half to Lewisville’s mere seven points in the first quarter.
Maggie Wainscott had eight points as well.
Lake Dallas goes undefeated on Thursday
Lake Dallas picked up a pair of wins against Abilene Wylie and Frenship on Thursday.
In Game 1, the Lady Falcons slashed their way to a 78-48 drubbing in their bout with Abilene Wylie. Lake Dallas set the tone with a 19-6 opening quarter and followed up with a 23-point second for good measure. It was more of the same in the second half for Lake Dallas with a 17-point third and 19-point fourth.
Jorja Elliot tallied 18 points and Bailey Broughton had 12 points.
Game 2 saw the Lady Falcons dispatch Frenship with even more offense in a 54-44 victory. Lake Dallas did most of its scoring in the middle quarters with 17 points in the second and 20 points in the third.
Elliot and Mackenzie Buss teamed up for 14 points each.
Coppell 58, Ryan 37
A high-powered offense proved to be too much for the Lady Raiders in their clash with Coppell.
Out of the gate, Coppell put up back-to-back 16-point quarters in the first half to lead Ryan 32-18 at the midway point. Ryan could not climb back into the game in the second half, posting 19 total points to Coppell’s 26.
Not to be lost was the performance of Janiah Allen, who recorded a whopping 25 of the Lady Raiders’ total 37 points.
Boys
Braswell beats up on Mesquite to close out perfect week
The Bengals wrapped up a 3-0 week with a 54-36 win over Mesquite on Thursday.
Jaiden Blaylock set the pace for the Braswell offense with 17 points, while Malachi Okunbor was just behind with 11 points. Josh Jackson also had 10 points.