FORNEY — Braswell waited until the third quarter to flex its high-scoring muscle.
The Bengals erased a three-point halftime deficit Tuesday by outscoring Forney 19-8 in the third quarter, securing a 56-45 nondistrict road win.
Jaiden Blaylock had a game-high 21 points and Dylan Smith added 12 for Braswell (12-5).
Ayden McDonad had 16 points to pace Forney (9-5)
Aubrey 61, Emerson 48
Semahj Brown had 17 points Tuesday to lead four Chaparrals who scored in double figures.
Carter May added 14 points for Aubrey (9-2), which was vaulted by a 16-7 third quarter.
GIRLS
Lake Dallas 53, Denton 40
The Falcons jumped out to a 17-3 lead and kept Denton at arm’s length in a Tuesday district road win.
Jorja Elliot led Lake Dallas (12-4, 1-0) with 14 points, and Maggie Waitscott paced the Broncos (9-8, 0-1) with 13 points.
Richland 55, Ryan 40
Janiah Allen had a game-high 21 points for the Raiders, but it wasn’t enough in a district road loss Tuesday.
Richland (7-6, 1-0) outscored Ryan (4-11, 0-1) 15-4 in the first quarter.
Braswell 57, McKinney Boyd 25
Alisa Williams had a team-high 11 points to lead the balanced Bengals (17-2, 1-0) in their district opener.
Taliyah McCray led Boyd (7-8, 0-1) in a losing effort at home.
Ponder 69, Sadler S&S Consolidated 33
Kenzie Crider had a team-high 22 points to lead four Ponder (7-9, 1-0) players who reached double figures in Tuesday’s district blowout.
Aubrey 30, Celina 22
Aubrey hit 11 of 12 free-throw attempts Tuesday to hold off Celina in a low-scoring district affair.
Rhianna Stevenson and Audrey Beaty combined for 24 points for the Chaps (7-8, 1-0).
“We did another great job on the defensive end of the floor tonight. We played better offensively in the second half,” Aubrey coach Ron Gathright said.
Coppell 50, Sanger 31
Coppell used a 21-9 fourth quarter to get past visiting Sanger on Tuesday night.
Bella Ringenberg had 12 points to lead Sanger (13-4).
“Proud of our effort and toughness tonight,” Sanger coach Derek Hilliard said. “We just really struggled to capitalize on opportunities on the offensive end. I thought this was a great game to get us focused for district.”
Bridgeport 64, Krum 58
Mary Doyle had 21 points for Krum (12-7, 0-1), which dropped its district opener on the road Tuesday.
