DECATUR — A 22-point fourth quarter sealed the Lady Eagles' 26th consecutive victory of the season on Tuesday in a 58-42 win over Decatur.
Argyle was in command from the opening tip, jumping out to 13-point and 12-point quarters in the first half to lead Decatur 25-20 at the break. The Lady Eagles stayed on the gas in the second half with 11 points in third, before putting the game away for good in the fourth.
Caroline Lyles racked up 17 points on the night for Argyle, with Samantha Bacon coming in just behind with 10 points of her own.
Lake Dallas 40, Denton 27
A 15-point effort from Maddie Philips was crucial in Lake Dallas’ district win over Denton Tuesday.
After a slow start with just a 6-point first quarter, the Lady Falcons (23-4, 8-0) picked up the tempo in the second and third quarters with 12 and 16 points, respectively. Denton (12-15, 2-6) could never find their groove offensively, tallying just 14 points through the first three quarters.
Aubrey 35, Celina 21
Aubrey came out ahead over district foe Celina on Tuesday in a defensive chess match, due mostly in part to a shutout performance in the fourth by the Lady Chaps (11-11, 5-2) to hold Celina scoreless.
Going into the fourth, Aubrey led 24-21 but tacked on 11 points to ice the victory. Audrey Beaty was the top scorer for the Lady Chaps with 12 points, and June Chatterly contributed seven points.
Krum 44, Bridgeport 34
Despite stumbling out of the gate offensively, the Lady Bobcats were able to hold off Bridgeport on Tuesday to collect their 20th overall win this season.
Krum (20-9, 4-2) posted back-to-back 9-point quarters in the first half to lead 18-13 heading into the break. The Lady Bobcats then traded blows with Bridgeport in the third where they were outscored 17-16. A 10-point final quarter was enough for the Lady Bobcats to seal the win.
Gracie Hunter and Mary Doyle paced the Krum offense with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Richland 45, Ryan 41
The Lady Raiders fell to 4-4 in district games this season following their loss at home to Richland on Tuesday.
Janiah Allen-Taylor racked up 20 points for Ryan despite the loss, with Abby Kirk walking away with 12 points. Ryan has now dropped three of its last four meetings.
McKinney 45, Guyer 41
The Lady Wildcats could not close out a win over McKinney on Tuesday despite holding a narrow lead going to the fourth quarter.
Guyer (9-18, 1-6) led 31-29 as they went to the final frame but could not keep McKinney out of the scoring column as they were outscored 16-10 to cement the heartbreaking loss. Kaylie Morgan tallied 14 points for the Lady Wildcats in the loss, while Raina Akbar finished with 11 points.
Boys
Aubrey 61, Celina 41
It was an offensive barrage for the Chaps on the road against Celina, as Aubrey used a bevy of big offensive quarters to put to Bobcats away.
Both Aubrey and Celina traded buckets in the first half, with the Chaps (14-11, 2-3) trailing 15-14 at the first quarter’s conclusion. Aubrey fired back with 16 points in the second quarter before trouncing Celina in the second half 31-13.
Carter May and Zac Hamilton were dynamic for Aubrey with the former ending up with a 19-point effort and the latter finishing with 15 points. Rhet Bleemel comiled 12 points.
