Braswell's ambitions extend to the Alamodome — home of the UIL state basketball championships — but it's enjoying some historical markers along the way.
The 12th-ranked Bengals punched their ticket to the program's first Class 6A regional quarterfinal after handling Arlington Bowie 60-34 on Thursday at Flower Mound High School.
Braswell (33-2) will face the winner of Friday's area round between eighth-ranked Plano East (24-4) and Richardson (17-13). Time and location are not yet determined.
The Bengals have evolved into a District 5-6A power since the 2019 arrival of coach Lisa Williams and her daughter, LSU recruit and current senior Alisa Williams.
The 6-foot-2 wing scored eight of Braswell's first 12 points and finished with 18 in Thursday's rout.
The Bengals were too big for Bowie (20-17), the No. 2 seed out of District 9.
The backcourt duo of Jazmyne Jackson (nine points) and Kennedy Evans (five assists) pounded the ball inside to Torie Sevier, a 6-4 junior post who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Yvez Cox, a 6-4 sophomore, added nine rebounds for Braswell, which built a 42-19 cushion in the third quarter.
Size will come in handy in deep tournament play.
"It's super important," said Williams, who added seven rebounds. "Having depth with our posts and our guard play. (Sevier) had gotten stronger and more efficient, and it's been a big addition."
In 2020 as a Class 5A member, Braswell — a school that opened in 2016 — claimed a district title and won 26 games but lost in the area round.
Braswell made the move to 6A the following season, finished third in its district, and was bounced from the 2021 bi-district round.
Currently riding a 26-game winning streak, Braswell has won its two postseason games by an average of 25 points.
Lisa Williams, a former assistant coach at Guyer, expects even more focus and execution as it advances in the tournament
"We're making history, but we have to continue to work," Williams said. "And they understand that. It's about preparation, taking it one game and one possession at a time."
Lake Dallas 49, Burleson Centennial 41
The 10th-ranked Falcons (31-4) advanced to their third straight Class 5A regional quarterfinal after downing Centennial in Arlington. Jorja Elliot had 13 points for Lake Dallas, which faces Mansfield Summit (21-11) next week.
Argyle 56, Stephenville 41
Top-ranked Argyle (34-0) led 26-24 at halftime before taking down No. 16 Stephenville and advancing to its latest Class 4A regional quarterfinal. Madi Lumsden had 17 points and Gabby Campbell scored 10 second-half points for the Eagles, who faces the winner of Friday's area game between Bridgeport and Burkburnett next week.
BOYS
Guyer 67, McKinney 55
District 5-6A co-champions Guyer and McKinney squared off Thursday in a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in next week's bi-district round.
Behind KyeRon Lindsay's 21 points, the No. 10 Wildcats (29-5) beat the seventh-ranked Lions (29-5) for the second time in three tries.
Guyer will begin tournament play next week against the winner of Friday's tiebreaker between Hebron and Lewisville.
Prosper 53, Braswell 43
In a tiebreaker for District 5-6A's fourth and final seed into the playoffs Prosper ended the Bengals' season. Braswell concluded a 21-11 campaign. No statistics were reported.