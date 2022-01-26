A future engineer with an affinity for arithmetic, Argyle guard Eli Valentino points to a simple equation when referencing his program’s continued success.
It’s as basic as the man-to-man defense the defending Class 4A champions invoke.
“We don’t put up a ton of points,” said Valentino, a three-year starter for the ninth-ranked Eagles. “But we’re giving up fewer points.”
Argyle (21-6) is yielding just 30 points per game in district play, a standard practice for longtime coach Russell Perkins. Perkins’ teams often lean on a hard-nosed brand of basketball that values each possession and preaches efficient help-side defense on the other end of the floor.
Valentino, a 6-foot-3 senior eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone in his career in last week’s 70-27 rout of Lake Worth.
He reached the mark by scoring in transition — evoking a postgame celebration at Argyle’s new basketball facility, which has the the size and aesthetic of a newly built small college gymnasium.
New gym, same old-school and defensive-minded approach.
“It’s a nice gym with a really nice locker room,” Valentino said. “Argyle is growing and will be 5A next year, so it gives the school room to grow.”
Growth has been one of the themes of this Argyle squad
Argyle lost a decorated class of nine seniors following its 2021 title run and Valentino — also a big contributor on the 2020 team that reached the state semifinals, which were ultimately canceled due to the pandemic — was the lone returning starter this season.
Hutch Burns and Trey Utter also returned, but had limited roles a season ago.
Valentino, Burns and Utter now lead the surging Eagles, who shook off early growing pains. They haven’t lost a game since a 35-32 Whataburger Tournament championship loss to fifth-ranked Van Alstyne last month.
He believes Argyle is beginning to look like another team capable of a deep postseason run.
“I knew we would have to fight and keep improving,” Valentino said. “We lost the heart of our team, so I knew I would have to elevate my game.”
This could be Valentino’s final year of organized basketball.
Valentino has generated some recruiting interest from smaller schools including NCAA Division II Colorado School of Mines, but he is also considering non-athlete life at Texas or Texas A&M because of their acclaimed engineering programs.
“(Mines) has a good engineering program, but I might just stay in Texas and focus on school,” Valentino said.
Buss hits 1,000
The Lake Dallas girls basketball team has seen one of its primary scorers miss several games over the years due to injuries.
She’s still hitting milestones for Class 5A’s 11th-ranked squad.
Mackenzie Buss hit the 1,000-point mark in a win last week over Colleyville Heritage.
The senior guard is a big reason the Falcons (25-4) have won 20 straight.
Martin near 1,000
The 14th-ranked Sanger (23-4) girls could potentially make a deep run in the Class 4A tournament next month.
Junior guard Lexi Martin is a big reason why.
Martin already has 995 career points and may hit the 1,000-point milestone on Friday when the Indians host Anna.