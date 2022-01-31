As Grapevine pushed the ball in transition in the closing seconds of its District 6-5A clash with Ryan on Friday, the Raiders — in a 36-36 deadlock — were on their heels.
A subsequent Mustangs turnover changed Ryan’s fortune.
Ryan guard Janiah Allen-Taylor proceeded to dribble up the floor with 7.6 seconds left, wrapped the ball around her back to elude a pair of defenders, and fired a running 3-pointer as the final horn sounded.
All net.
Ryan’s thrilling 39-36 home win kept the Raiders (15-15, 7-4) in a tie for second in the district standings.
“We had an opportunity to call timeout [after Grapevine threw the ball out of bounds] or play it out. So many things were running through my head,” Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. “We went with the latter.”
It worked.
Allen-Taylor, who had a team-high 13 points, wasn’t playing for overtime.
Her off-balance 3-pointer sent the gymnasium into a frenzy, her second game-winner in as many seasons.
Allen-Taylor hit a game-winning layup against Colleyville a year ago.
“Yeah, this [game-winner] was definitely a lot different,” Allen-Taylor said.
Allen-Taylor went to Twitter following the game and posted “On a mission” as her team pushes toward a postseason berth.
Ryan, which has three regular season games left on its schedule, is currently in playoff contention. The top four district seeds advance to the playoffs.
Friday’s win helped keep the Raiders in the mix.
“That was exciting,” Allen said of the game-winning shot. “We definitely needed that going forward.”
Girls district titles stacking up
Braswell (29-2, 10-0 District 5-6A), Lake Dallas (26-4, 11-0 District 6-5A) and Argyle (30-0, 10-0 District 7-4A) wrapped up district girls basketball championships last week.
Sanger (24-4, 9-0 District 9-4A) has ensured itself at least a share of the district crown.
Ponder (18-11, 11-0 District 10-3A) is nearing another district title. The surging Lions are in a two-team race with Whitesboro (24-7, 10-1), which hosts Ponder in a regular season finale on Feb. 8. Ponder won the first meeting 68-63 at home
In this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls poll, Braswell is 12th in 6A, Lake Dallas is 11th in 5A, Argyle is No. 1 and Sanger is No. 12 in 4A, and Ponder is No. 20 in 3A.
In the private school poll, Liberty Christian (25-7) is ranked fifth in TAPPS 6A and Calvary (15-8) is No. 6 in TAPPS 6A.
Boys titles races heating up
District 5-6A appears to be a two-horse race down the stretch. Guyer has the lead.
The Wildcats (26-3, 8-0) are atop the league standings ahead of second-place and fellow Top 25 Class 6A squad McKinney (24-4, 6-2), a team Guyer beat 83-82 last month.
Braswell (19-9, 4-4), which lost each of its meetings against Guyer and McKinney, is tied for third.
In District 6-5A, Ryan (14-8, 7-2) is just a game behind leaders Birdville and Richland, which are each 8-1 in district play and dispatched the Raiders in the first of two meetings.
Argyle (20-6, 7-0 District 7-4A) and Ponder (24-3, 9-0 District 10-3A) each sit alone at the top of their respective leagues.
In this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches boys poll, Guyer remained at No. 12 in 6A, Argyle is No. 9 in 4A and Ponder is No. 22 in 3A.
In the private school poll, Calvary (15-8) checked in at No. 6 in TAPPS 3A