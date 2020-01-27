DRC_2_11_19_Guyer_v_FM_JRK0107.JPG
After knocking off Southlake Carroll for their eighth straight victory last Friday, the Guyer Lady Wildcats jumped to No. 6 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A poll.

Guyer is 25-4 overall and a perfect 9-0 in District 5-6A. The Lady Wildcats have a pivotal matchup on Friday night against No. 15 Keller in a game that will likely decide the district title.

Guyer beat the Lady Indians 46-38 back on Jan. 7. That remains Keller's only district loss.

On the boys side, Guyer checked in at No. 19 in 6A. The Wildcats are 20-4 overall and 7-0 in district play. Guyer beat Carroll last Friday night behind a game-high 21 points from Butler commit JaKobe Coles.

Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Argyle Lady Eagles held on to their No. 2 spot in Class 4A. Argyle beat Krum in overtime last Tuesday before going on the road and taking down No. 11 Decatur on Friday.

The Lady Eagles have a showdown with No. 9 Bridgeport on Tuesday night. Argyle beat the Sissies 47-45 on Jan. 10. A win would put the Lady Eagles firmly in the driver's seat in District 8-4A, while a loss would create a tie atop the standings with Bridgeport. 

On the boys side, Argyle is No. 9 in 4A after picking up a win over Decatur last Friday. The Eagles are one spot behind No. 8 Krum, which beat Argyle last Tuesday night.

At Braswell, the Lady Bengals are No. 8 in Class 5A. Braswell is 22-4 overall and 7-0 in District 7-5A. The Lady Bengals take on No. 17 Lake Dallas on Tuesday night.

Braswell beat Lake Dallas 49-35 on Jan. 3. for the Lady Falcons' only district loss.

The Ponder Lady Lions round out local teams ranked in the poll. Ponder is No. 9 in Class 3A, up two spots from No. 11 last week. The Lady Lions are 19-10 overall and 7-1 in District 9-3A, currently in sole possession of first place. 

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State Poll

BOYS

Class 6A

1. Duncanville (20-2)

2. Dickinson (21-5)

3. Summer Creek (25-4)

4. Killeen Ellison (25-4)

5. Austin Westlake (25-1)

6. Allen (22-4)

7. Atascocita (25-4)

8. Beaumont United (24-2)

9. North Shore (25-3)

10. Grand Prairie (19-1)

11. Richardson (25-3)

12. DeSoto (14-9)

13. Permian (21-2)

14. South Grand Prairie (20-6)

15. Morton Ranch (18-8)

16. Vandegrift (24-2)

17. Waxahachie (22-5)

18. Coppell (22-4)

19. Guyer (20-4)

20. Brandeis (22-2)

21. Westfield (23-3)

22. Los Fresnos (23-3)

23. North Crowley (22-6)

24. Prosper (21-5)

25. San Antonio Warren (20-4)

Class 5A

1. Lancaster (24-2)

2. Alvin Shadow Creek (20-2)

3. Farmers Branch Hightower (22-5)

4. Port Arthur Memorial (22-4)

5. Wyatt (18-6)

6. Wagner (23-5)

7. Carrollton Newman Smith (20-0)

8. Austin LBJ (21-5)

9. Sulphur Springs (20-7)

10. South Oak Cliff (19-6)

11. Kimball (19-6)

12. Hutto (25-3)

13. Red Oak (16-11)

14. Midlothian (18-8)

15. Burleson Centennial (22-5)

16. El Paso Andress (22-3)

17. Timberview (18-7)

18. Wichita Falls Rider (23-4)

19. Manor (19-8)

20. Corpus Christi Ray (18-4)

21. Manvel (17-10)

22. Crowley (15-12)

23. Amarillo (19-8)

24. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (20-3)

25. Greenville (25-5)

Class 4A

1. Yates (14-4)

2. Carter (19-7)

3. Faith Family (13-12)

4. LaMarque (24-6)

5. Dunbar (11-9)

6. Seminole (17-9)

7. Liberty Hill (18-7)

8. Krum (17-8)

9. Argyle (23-3)

10. Decatur (19-7)

11. Lincoln (13-13)

12. Connally (13-4)

13. Clint (18-5)

14. Estacado (19-5)

15. Silsbee (15-11)

16. Waxahachie Life (21-8)

17. Fredericksburg (26-0)

18. Pleasanton (25-3)

19. Celina (18-6)

20. Stafford (19-9)

21. Fulshear (11-13)

22. Paris (21-8)

23. Taylor (15-10)

24. Alvarado (23-5)

25. China Spring (20-8)

Class 3A

1. Madison (12-11)

2. Crockett (23-2)

3. Cole (20-6)

4. Peaster (23-4)

5. Coldspring (25-4)

6. Randolph (21-3)

7. Hallettsville (21-2)

8. London (22-4)

9. Academy (21-6)

10. Shallowater (21-4)

11. Abernathy (16-4)

12. Aransas Pass (21-8)

13. Santa Rosa (19-6)

14. Atlanta (22-4)

15. Grandview (14-10)

16. Tatum (17-8)

17. Brock (19-9)

18. Malakoff (17-4)

19. Van Alstyne (19-6)

20. Childress (19-6)

21. Diboll (16-6)

22. Commerce (18-9)

23. Mineola (17-7)

24. Franklin (18-10)

25. Kountze (16-9)

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. Duncanville (27-3)

2. Desoto (25-2)

3. Cypress Creek (30-0)

4. Arlington Martin (30-0)

5. South Grand Prairie (28-3)

6. Guyer (25-4)

7. Atascocita (28-3)

8. Cedar Hill (23-8)

9. Cypress Ranch (25-3)

10. Summer Creek (23-4)

11. Plano (25-4)

12. Austin Westlake (23-6)

13. Hurst Bell (25-3)

14. Cibolo Steele (22-8)

15. Keller (23-4)

16. Harker Heights (26-5)

17. Beaumont United (24-4)

18 Garland Sachse (22-6)

19. Vista Ridge (22-6)

20. Austin Lake Travis (22-8)

21. San Antonio Reagan (22-7)

22. Clear Springs (23-6)

23. Converse Judson (23-8)

24. Tompkins (26-3)

25. San Antonio Clark (21-4)

Class 5A

1. Amarillo (28-2)

2. Cedar Park (25-3)

3. Red Oak (20-6)

4. Corpus Christi Carroll (26-4)

5. Shadow Creek (24-4)

6. Timberview (21-8)

7. Fort Bend Hightower (25-5)

8. Braswell (22-4)

9. Georgetown (23-8)

10. Royse City (22-5)

11. SA Veterans Memorial (21-7)

12. Kerrville Tivy (25-4)

13. Barbers Hill (26-4)

14. Brownsville Veterans (26-5)

15. Frisco Liberty (20-9)

16. Lubbock Monterey (26-3)

17. Lake Dallas (18-4)

18. Jacksonville (18-8)

19. Tuloso-Midway (22-6)

20. El Paso Andress (22-4)

21. Flour Bluff (20-8)

22. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (24-7)

23. Wichita Falls Rider (24-2)

24. Magnolia West (24-7)

25. McKinney North (16-7)

Class 4A

1. Canyon (24-1)

2. Argyle (24-5)

3. Hardin-Jefferson (22-8)

4. Beeville Jones (26-2)

5. Fairfield (25-3)

6. Sunnyvale (29-2)

7. San Elizario (24-3)

8. La Grange (25-3)

9. Bridgeport (21-5)

10. Glen Rose (24-6)

11. Decatur (26-4)

12. Houston Yates (17-6)

13. Jasper (27-5)

14. Stephenville (22-8)

15. Hidalgo (26-4)

16. Bullard (26-5)

17. Dallas Lincoln (17-7)

18 Dallas Pinkston (21-5)

19. Hereford (18-8)

20. Brownsboro (24-6)

21. Midlothian Heritage (20-11)

22. Robstown (24-3)

23. Fredericksburg (22-8)

24. Devine (21-5)

25. Gonzales (17-7)

Class 3A

1. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (24-2)

3. Jim Ned (27-3)

2. Idalou (24-6)

4. Shallowater (25-1)

5. Woodville (25-4)

6. Wall (18-7)

7. Schulenburg (24-4)

8. Odem (24-6)

9. Ponder (20-10)

10. Brock (22-7)

11. Edgewood (23-5)

12. Mineola (22-7)

13. Pottsboro (21-6)

14. Luling (20-6)

15. Poth (20-4)

16. Grandview (24-4)

17. Winnsboro (20-7)

18. Bells (22-5)

19. Howe (21-5)

20. Jarrell (22-7)

21. Hitchcock (18-4)

22. Cisco (21-6)

23. Peaster (22-7)

24. Franklin (15-4)

25. Little River Academy (17-10)

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

