After knocking off Southlake Carroll for their eighth straight victory last Friday, the Guyer Lady Wildcats jumped to No. 6 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A poll.
Guyer is 25-4 overall and a perfect 9-0 in District 5-6A. The Lady Wildcats have a pivotal matchup on Friday night against No. 15 Keller in a game that will likely decide the district title.
Guyer beat the Lady Indians 46-38 back on Jan. 7. That remains Keller's only district loss.
On the boys side, Guyer checked in at No. 19 in 6A. The Wildcats are 20-4 overall and 7-0 in district play. Guyer beat Carroll last Friday night behind a game-high 21 points from Butler commit JaKobe Coles.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Argyle Lady Eagles held on to their No. 2 spot in Class 4A. Argyle beat Krum in overtime last Tuesday before going on the road and taking down No. 11 Decatur on Friday.
The Lady Eagles have a showdown with No. 9 Bridgeport on Tuesday night. Argyle beat the Sissies 47-45 on Jan. 10. A win would put the Lady Eagles firmly in the driver's seat in District 8-4A, while a loss would create a tie atop the standings with Bridgeport.
On the boys side, Argyle is No. 9 in 4A after picking up a win over Decatur last Friday. The Eagles are one spot behind No. 8 Krum, which beat Argyle last Tuesday night.
At Braswell, the Lady Bengals are No. 8 in Class 5A. Braswell is 22-4 overall and 7-0 in District 7-5A. The Lady Bengals take on No. 17 Lake Dallas on Tuesday night.
Braswell beat Lake Dallas 49-35 on Jan. 3. for the Lady Falcons' only district loss.
The Ponder Lady Lions round out local teams ranked in the poll. Ponder is No. 9 in Class 3A, up two spots from No. 11 last week. The Lady Lions are 19-10 overall and 7-1 in District 9-3A, currently in sole possession of first place.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State Poll
BOYS
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (20-2)
2. Dickinson (21-5)
3. Summer Creek (25-4)
4. Killeen Ellison (25-4)
5. Austin Westlake (25-1)
6. Allen (22-4)
7. Atascocita (25-4)
8. Beaumont United (24-2)
9. North Shore (25-3)
10. Grand Prairie (19-1)
11. Richardson (25-3)
12. DeSoto (14-9)
13. Permian (21-2)
14. South Grand Prairie (20-6)
15. Morton Ranch (18-8)
16. Vandegrift (24-2)
17. Waxahachie (22-5)
18. Coppell (22-4)
19. Guyer (20-4)
20. Brandeis (22-2)
21. Westfield (23-3)
22. Los Fresnos (23-3)
23. North Crowley (22-6)
24. Prosper (21-5)
25. San Antonio Warren (20-4)
Class 5A
1. Lancaster (24-2)
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (20-2)
3. Farmers Branch Hightower (22-5)
4. Port Arthur Memorial (22-4)
5. Wyatt (18-6)
6. Wagner (23-5)
7. Carrollton Newman Smith (20-0)
8. Austin LBJ (21-5)
9. Sulphur Springs (20-7)
10. South Oak Cliff (19-6)
11. Kimball (19-6)
12. Hutto (25-3)
13. Red Oak (16-11)
14. Midlothian (18-8)
15. Burleson Centennial (22-5)
16. El Paso Andress (22-3)
17. Timberview (18-7)
18. Wichita Falls Rider (23-4)
19. Manor (19-8)
20. Corpus Christi Ray (18-4)
21. Manvel (17-10)
22. Crowley (15-12)
23. Amarillo (19-8)
24. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (20-3)
25. Greenville (25-5)
Class 4A
1. Yates (14-4)
2. Carter (19-7)
3. Faith Family (13-12)
4. LaMarque (24-6)
5. Dunbar (11-9)
6. Seminole (17-9)
7. Liberty Hill (18-7)
8. Krum (17-8)
9. Argyle (23-3)
10. Decatur (19-7)
11. Lincoln (13-13)
12. Connally (13-4)
13. Clint (18-5)
14. Estacado (19-5)
15. Silsbee (15-11)
16. Waxahachie Life (21-8)
17. Fredericksburg (26-0)
18. Pleasanton (25-3)
19. Celina (18-6)
20. Stafford (19-9)
21. Fulshear (11-13)
22. Paris (21-8)
23. Taylor (15-10)
24. Alvarado (23-5)
25. China Spring (20-8)
Class 3A
1. Madison (12-11)
2. Crockett (23-2)
3. Cole (20-6)
4. Peaster (23-4)
5. Coldspring (25-4)
6. Randolph (21-3)
7. Hallettsville (21-2)
8. London (22-4)
9. Academy (21-6)
10. Shallowater (21-4)
11. Abernathy (16-4)
12. Aransas Pass (21-8)
13. Santa Rosa (19-6)
14. Atlanta (22-4)
15. Grandview (14-10)
16. Tatum (17-8)
17. Brock (19-9)
18. Malakoff (17-4)
19. Van Alstyne (19-6)
20. Childress (19-6)
21. Diboll (16-6)
22. Commerce (18-9)
23. Mineola (17-7)
24. Franklin (18-10)
25. Kountze (16-9)
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Duncanville (27-3)
2. Desoto (25-2)
3. Cypress Creek (30-0)
4. Arlington Martin (30-0)
5. South Grand Prairie (28-3)
6. Guyer (25-4)
7. Atascocita (28-3)
8. Cedar Hill (23-8)
9. Cypress Ranch (25-3)
10. Summer Creek (23-4)
11. Plano (25-4)
12. Austin Westlake (23-6)
13. Hurst Bell (25-3)
14. Cibolo Steele (22-8)
15. Keller (23-4)
16. Harker Heights (26-5)
17. Beaumont United (24-4)
18 Garland Sachse (22-6)
19. Vista Ridge (22-6)
20. Austin Lake Travis (22-8)
21. San Antonio Reagan (22-7)
22. Clear Springs (23-6)
23. Converse Judson (23-8)
24. Tompkins (26-3)
25. San Antonio Clark (21-4)
Class 5A
1. Amarillo (28-2)
2. Cedar Park (25-3)
3. Red Oak (20-6)
4. Corpus Christi Carroll (26-4)
5. Shadow Creek (24-4)
6. Timberview (21-8)
7. Fort Bend Hightower (25-5)
8. Braswell (22-4)
9. Georgetown (23-8)
10. Royse City (22-5)
11. SA Veterans Memorial (21-7)
12. Kerrville Tivy (25-4)
13. Barbers Hill (26-4)
14. Brownsville Veterans (26-5)
15. Frisco Liberty (20-9)
16. Lubbock Monterey (26-3)
17. Lake Dallas (18-4)
18. Jacksonville (18-8)
19. Tuloso-Midway (22-6)
20. El Paso Andress (22-4)
21. Flour Bluff (20-8)
22. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (24-7)
23. Wichita Falls Rider (24-2)
24. Magnolia West (24-7)
25. McKinney North (16-7)
Class 4A
1. Canyon (24-1)
2. Argyle (24-5)
3. Hardin-Jefferson (22-8)
4. Beeville Jones (26-2)
5. Fairfield (25-3)
6. Sunnyvale (29-2)
7. San Elizario (24-3)
8. La Grange (25-3)
9. Bridgeport (21-5)
10. Glen Rose (24-6)
11. Decatur (26-4)
12. Houston Yates (17-6)
13. Jasper (27-5)
14. Stephenville (22-8)
15. Hidalgo (26-4)
16. Bullard (26-5)
17. Dallas Lincoln (17-7)
18 Dallas Pinkston (21-5)
19. Hereford (18-8)
20. Brownsboro (24-6)
21. Midlothian Heritage (20-11)
22. Robstown (24-3)
23. Fredericksburg (22-8)
24. Devine (21-5)
25. Gonzales (17-7)
Class 3A
1. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (24-2)
3. Jim Ned (27-3)
2. Idalou (24-6)
4. Shallowater (25-1)
5. Woodville (25-4)
6. Wall (18-7)
7. Schulenburg (24-4)
8. Odem (24-6)
9. Ponder (20-10)
10. Brock (22-7)
11. Edgewood (23-5)
12. Mineola (22-7)
13. Pottsboro (21-6)
14. Luling (20-6)
15. Poth (20-4)
16. Grandview (24-4)
17. Winnsboro (20-7)
18. Bells (22-5)
19. Howe (21-5)
20. Jarrell (22-7)
21. Hitchcock (18-4)
22. Cisco (21-6)
23. Peaster (22-7)
24. Franklin (15-4)
25. Little River Academy (17-10)