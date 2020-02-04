Four years ago, Braswell was looking up at everyone in its district, hopeful that one day they’d be the one at the top looking down at everyone else. With three games left in District 8-5A, that day is already here.
MJ Leslie scored 19 points Tuesday, including four 3-pointers, and was one of three Bengals to reach double figures as Braswell gutted out a 63-58 win over Ryan at Billy Ryan Gym. The win keeps the Bengals (22-9, 8-1 district) comfortably in first place with a chance to sew up an outright district championship by the end of next week.
“I was talking to [Ryan coach Bryce] Overstreet before the game, and on paper, it looks like we had this insurmountable lead of two games. But the reality is that we have the toughest remaining schedule, and that included Ryan,” Braswell coach Nick Sekeres said. “We knew how big this game was. All that being said, we’d rather be in this position. And now, if we win Friday, the worst that could happen is that we would share a district title. That’s special.”
Having to share anything would seem unfathomable for this team given how locked-in it is playing right now — especially under pressure. That was proven time and time again Tuesday as the Bengals never really could shake Ryan but always found a way to stay one step ahead. Besides Leslie’s 19 points, RJ Jones added 13 and Lezeric Bailey chipped in 12 to fend off a late Ryan rally that saw Braswell’s 55-46 lead with five minutes to play cut to three with 1:23 left on the clock.
Ryan’s Treshaun Shivers threw up a desperation 3 with 8.4 seconds left to potentially force overtime but couldn’t get it to drop. The Raiders put themselves in that position by overcoming a 13-3 run by Braswell to close out the first half. Ryan still trailed by only four at the break and six going into the final eight minutes.
Marcette Lawson led Ryan with 15 points. Shivers had 12. Kevin Thompson had 11.
With the loss, Ryan (14-9, 5-4) has now lost three in a row.
“We ended the half allowing a 13-3 run, which kind of killed our momentum. But I thought we came out in the second half and played them even for a little while,” Overstreet said. “[Braswell] shot the ball well tonight, but I was proud of our team for creating the opportunities we had at the end.”
Braswell faces Justin Northwest on Friday followed by The Colony and Little Elm. Ryan plays Little Elm, Lake Dallas and Denton to close out its regular season.
“I knew this game would be difficult, especially at their place,” Sekeres said. “I just love how our guys responded.”
Lady Bengals closing in on their own district title
Led by Aminah Hall’s 15 points, Braswell used a 20-point second quarter to blow open what was a back-and-forth battle en route to a 51-28 win over Ryan.
The win was Braswell’s ninth in district, putting the Lady Bengals one step closer to their first district crown.
“We are going to try and take it one game at a time, but that would be nice,” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said.
Braswell (24-5, 9-1 district) trailed Ryan 14-12 early in the second quarter before rattling off a dominant 18-4 run to close the half. The surge, which included four 3-pointers, gave the Lady Bengals a 12-point lead, which they promptly pushed to 19 midway through the third quarter.
Ryan (11-16, 4-5) got 11 points from Larissa Moser, but was held to just 10 points in the second half.