Basketball All-Region graphic
Denton High's MJ Thomas, left, and Braswell's Kennedy Evans were among 12 Denton-area players named to the TABC's All-Region teams Wednesday.

Twelve of the Denton area's top basketball players were honored among their respective regions' best Wednesday when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its all-region teams.

The TABC annually honors 20 players from each of the 48 combined boys and girls basketball regions across the state.

Girls basketball all-region honorees

Name Classification School
Kennedy Evans 6A Region I Braswell
Janiah Allen-Taylor 5A Region I Ryan
Gabby Campbell 5A Region I Argyle
Madi Lumsden 5A Region I Argyle
Gracie Hunter 4A Region I Krum
Lexi Martin 4A Region I Sanger
Braswell's Kennedy Evans
Braswell's Kennedy Evans looks to shoot during the Lady Bengals' game against Allen this past season. Evans is among 12 area players honored among their regions' best on the TABC's All-Region teams.

Boys basketball all-region honorees

Name Classification School
Jeremiah Green 6A Region I Guyer
MJ Thomas 5A Region I Denton High
Bryson Bird 4A Region I Krum
Carter May 4A Region II Aubrey
Tyler Long 3A Region II Ponder
Rowdy Robinson 3A Region II Pilot Point
Denton High's MJ Thomas
Denton High's MJ Thomas is introduced ahead of the Broncos' game against Guyer this past season. Thomas is one of 12 Denton-area basketball players honored among their regions' best on the TABC's All-Region teams.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

