Baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, postseason soccer - the list of high school spring sports goes on.
The Denton Record-Chronicle wants to know about the peak performers in our new weekly feature Stars of Spring.
Consider it the Denton version of Sports Illustrated Faces in the Crowd.
Know of a great performance or an amazing individual stat line? Send it our our way at drcsports@dentonrc.com.
Here are some recent performances that were reported to the DRC. We're hoping readers tell us a lot more for next week's edition.
Peyton Bowen | Guyer track and field
The junior Wildcats football standout and Notre Dame commit is also one of the state's premier long jumpers. Bowen recently jumped 22 feet, 7 inches, a mark that ranks No. 1 in 6A Region I and seventh in the state.
Ashanti McDade | Denton softball
McDade, who is headed to Pac-12 California, struck out 22 Lake Dallas batters on Monday in a 1-0 10th-inning loss to the Falcons to open District 6-5A play.
Mackenzie Montague | Braswell softball
Montague was a force at the plate in the Bengals' 12-2 home win over McKinney Boyd on Tuesday, going 5 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Ana Potter | Argyle soccer
The 4A power Eagles (18-1-1) have been a nightmare for opposing scorers because of players like Potter. The sophomore goalie had 13 shutouts this season for Argyle, which has yielded just one goal since Feb. 1.
Landon Sides| Guyer track and field
Sides, also a Guyer wide receiver, recently hit a career-best 39.28 seconds in the 300 hurdles, a mark that ranks No. 1 in 6A Region I and fifth in the state.
