Wes Duncan’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning helped Guyer jump out to an early lead en route to a key 5-4 win over Allen on Friday. The Wildcats scored all their runs during the first two innings and hung on down the stretch.
Allen outhit Guyer 8-3 but couldn’t do anything with runners on base, scoring just one run in the third and fifth innings. Meanwhile, Guyer scored four runs in the bottom of the second after Jacob Byrd laid down a sacrifice bunt to score a run. Another run came home courtesy of an Allen error, eventually setting up Duncan’s two-run blast.
McKinney 5, Braswell 4
McKINNEY — The Braswell Bengals dropped a heartbreaker Friday as McKinney’s big sixth inning was the difference in a 5-4 loss.
With Braswell leading 2-1 going into the frame, McKinney scored four runs to take the lead for good. The Lions singled twice to open the inning then benefited from a Braswell error to load the bases. A wild pitch on the next at-bat allowed the runner at third to score and give McKinney the lead. Sydney Ward followed with a two-run single, and just like that, McKinney led 4-2. Another single extended the lead to 5-2 before Braswell could get out of the inning.
The Bengals came storming back in the seventh as Nic Bennett drove in two on a hard two-out single to right. But the rally fell short as McKinney got the last batter to ground out and end the threat.
Braswell finished the game with six hits but also committed three errors.
Bridgeport 5, Krum 4
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport scored all five of its runs in the first inning Friday and secured a tight victory over the Krum Bobcats, who scored twice in the sixth inning but saw their rally fall short in a 5-4 road loss.
Krum was the one that jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Bridgeport wasted no time in taking control of the game. The Bulls hit back-to-back doubles to open the frame, then tied the game on an RBI single from Marcus Delgado. Three batters later, Peyton Sutherland drove in another run off a single. Jayden Hagar followed with a two-run double.
The score remained 5-2 until Krum scored on a Bridgeport error. Three batters later, Cade Tucker ripped an RBI double.
Krum came up in the seventh with a chance to steal a win but couldn’t get anyone on base.