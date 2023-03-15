Several area baseball teams' games meant a little more Tuesday and Wednesday as some opened their district slates and others ventured deeper into theirs.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the two days' results below.
Prosper Rock Hill 8, Braswell 2
The Bengals suffered a tough loss to open their district slate Wednesday night at Prosper Rock Hill.
Braswell trailed 5-0 after three innings, cutting into the deficit a bit with a one-run top of the fourth before the Blue Hawks answered with three more runs in the bottom half. A seventh-inning sacrifice fly brought home one run, but by then it was too little, too late.
Texas Tech signee Sterling Bigley led the way offensively, going 2 for 3 with one RBI. Aaron Grant drove in the other run with the late sac-fly.
Braswell (5-8-3, 0-1) continues district play Friday when Rock Hill makes the return trip to face the Bengals in Little Elm.
Guyer 2, Prosper 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information along with quotes from Guyer coach Pat Watson, pitcher Cole Loser and catcher Blade Carver.
Birdville 3, Ryan 0
The Raiders got out to a rough start to district play with a low-scoring loss to Birdville.
The Hawks scored one run in each of the first, third and fifth innings, which proved more than enough for victory. Ryan mustered two hits on the day along with one walk as Birdville's Parker Hutrya struck out 20 batters in his complete game outing.
Ryan (5-6-1, 0-1) continues district play Thursday at home against Birdville, assuming weather permits as rain is in the forecast.
Richland 4, Denton High 1
The Broncos opened district play with a tough loss to Richland in a low-scoring affair, which was common in openers across the area.
Denton High's Joseph Dominguez led the offensive effort with a triple and the Broncos' lone run scored. Jordan Gonzales pitched three innings of scoreless baseball in relief, tallying three strikeouts with just one hit allowed.
Denton High (6-7-2, 0-1) continues district play Friday when it hosts Richland.
Argyle 12, Lake Dallas 0
The Eagles coasted to a comfortable district-opening victory, scoring 12 runs on 13 hits as they took advantage of four Lake Dallas errors to just one of their own.
Argyle (10-3-3, 1-0) continues district play Friday back at home against Lake Dallas in the Denton-area foes' series finale.
Pilot Point 6, Whitesboro 0
Pilot Point came away with a series split after knocking off their fellow Bearcats Wednesday night, a day after losing a 3-2 game to them.
Pilot Point (5-5, 1-1) is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Callisburg.
From Tuesday
Aubrey 2, Van Alstyne 1
In a low-scoring, 1-1 game through nine innings, Aubrey's Branden West finally broke the deadlock with an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Chaparrals past Val Alstyne.
It was West's lone hit of the day as he broke through after an 0 for 4 start with the biggest knock of the night. West's hit combined with Wade Huckaby pitching 8 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, one hit and an unearned run before Ryder Owens had 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief work made the difference in the win.
Aubrey (6-8-2, 1-1) picked up its first district win of the season after a tough start to its 11-4A slate last week. The Chaparrals are back in action Friday at Frisco Panther Creek with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
Sanger 15, Gainesville 1
In a dominant performance all around, Sanger's Chase Wernimont tossed a complete game no-hitter and the Indians scored five seventh-innings runs to conclude the victory.
Wernimont struck out 10 batters on the day with the one unearned run surrendered, adding a 2 for 4 day at the plate featuring an RBI and a walk. Declan Echols led the offensive effort with four RBIs on the day, while Bryson Liechty added three.
Sanger (12-6, 2-0) is back in action Saturday at Gunter.
Whitesboro 3, Pilot Point 2
Pilot Point lost a battle of the Bearcats Tuesday as it scraped across two runs but surrendered one too many in the defeat, tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning before Whitesboro won it in the bottom of the seventh.
Boyd 3, Ponder 0
In another low-scoring game, Kade Irons' complete game, two-hit effort was not quite enough for the Lions to surmount Boyd.
Ponder (3-11-2, 0-1) drew seven walks on the day to go with its one hit, but stranded four runners and allowed two of the runs on steals of home with a third coming on an error.
The Lions are back in action when they host Boyd Friday at 7 p.m. to finish the two-game set.
