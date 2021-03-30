GAINESVILLE — It was a successful night indeed for the Sanger Indians on Tuesday in Gainesville, with the Sanger bats pushing across 20 runs in the winning effort while three pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the 20-0 rout.
The Indians got the scoring started in the second inning with a whopping nine runs before following up with a pair of five-run innings in the third and fifth. Bryson Lietchy was sensational at the dish with three hits and five RBIs while Daren Vasquez and Major Bilyeu drove in three runs each.
On the bump for Sanger, Chandler Bowland got the start and struck out seven in his 3 2/3 innings before giving way to Daren Vasquez and Chase Wernimont for 1 1/3 innings to complete the no-hitter.
Guyer 3, Braswell 2
Guyer took care of business Tuesday night against Braswell in a low-scoring affair, as the Wildcats picked up the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to claim the 3-2 win.
Guyer collected their runs beginning in the fifth inning with a pair of runs crossing the plate to tie the game up at 2-2 before rallying in the sixth to seal the deal. As a team, the Wildcats had five hits with Mason Rhoades and Cole Sefcik each driving in a run.
Parker Loser was solid in his 4 2/3 innings of work, allowing two runs on a hit with five strikeouts and five walks. Walker Hickey was on for 2 1/3 innings and punched out four.
Pilot Point 3, Boyd 1
PILOT POINT — Despite a quiet night with the bats against Boyd, the Pilot Point Bearcats held on for the victory on Tuesday by a final score of 3-1.
With only four hits collectively, Pilot Point made them count with two runs coming in the first inning before tacking on another one in the sixth for insurance. Ethan Evans carried the load for the Bearcats with a pair of base hits and a pair of RBIs. Aiden Jezek had the other RBI.
Colin Haynes tossed four innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out six. Kaden Morgan pitched the final three innings and struck out six also.
Aubrey 4, Melissa 1
MELISSA — On a night when the offense for the Aubrey Chaparrals was mostly held in check, it could only be done for so long, as the Chaps scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning at Melissa on Tuesday to complete the 4-1 comeback.
The Chaps took a 1-0 lead after the second inning before Melissa tied it up with a run in the sixth inning. Aubrey stormed to regain the lead without relinquishing it, pushing three runs in the ninth to put Melissa away. Andy Fetters had an RBI and two hits while Wade Huckaby and Jacob Holder each drove in a run.
Huckaby was strong on the bump, going eight innings while scattering a run on five hits and four punchouts. Blayne Polen got the save.
Castleberry 10, Krum 8
FORT WORTH — Krum could not overcome a potent Castleberry offensive attack on the road Tuesday evening, putting up their best fight in the high-scoring 10-8 loss.
Out of the chute Krum was on fire at the plate, scoring seven runs across the first two innings. Castleberry responded with four runs of their own in the second inning before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the Krum loss. Jackson Burns had a nice night with two base hits and three runs batted in, while Cade Tucker had two RBIs as well.
Carson Cooper allowed four runs on nine hits and two strikeouts in four innings before Tyler Griffin was on for the final two and was charged with the six Castleberry runs in the sixth inning, all unearned.