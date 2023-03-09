Denton-area high school baseball teams continued ramping up for their district slates Thursday with several competing in multiple tournament games on the day.
Weather rolled through during the afternoon and affected some contests, but quite a few others were still completed on the day.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down results from across the area.
Lake Dallas 10, Braswell 4; Braswell 2, Aubrey 0*
The Falcons scored six runs in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and knock off the Bengals, who later led Aubrey 2-0 in a game that ended early due to lightning.
Lake Dallas (8-2) jumped out to an early lead over Braswell (5-4-3) in the earlier game of the day with a pair of first-inning runs. The Bengals rallied to lead with four runs in the fourth before the Falcons narrowed the margin to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning.
The sixth-inning surge put Lake Dallas ahead for good.
William Lopez led the way for the Falcons, hitting 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Cayden Decker added three RBIs as well. Aaron Grant, Braden Fields and Nomar Duran posted one RBI each for Braswell.
Then in the Bengals' second game of the day, they took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run triple by Daxton Macias, scoring Sterling Bigley and Reece Thompson. Those runs left Braswell ahead when the game was delayed due to lightning and ultimately did not finish Thursday.
Guyer 6, Fort Worth Eaton 2; Guyer 9, Granbury 3
The Wildcats picked up two wins on the day as they paired strong offensive efforts with limiting damage the other way.
Guyer (9-5) knocked off Eaton in its first game of the day, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and rallying from 2-1 down with five runs in the sixth inning to pull away for good.
A five-run first inning then helped the Wildcats take a lead they would never relinquish in a 9-3 victory over Granbury. Seth Johnston hit 3 for 4 on the game with three runs scored, while Lane Allen went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Denton High 4, Fort Worth Brewer 1; Denton 12, Alma 2
The Broncos also took home a pair of wins behind a strong showing on the day.
Senior pitched Zach Dowdy went the distance for Denton (5-4-2) in its win over Brewer, allowing two hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts. Cooper Felts led the way with a 2-for-4 outing, including two RBIs, while Joseph Dominguez also went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Dowdy helped his own effort with an RBI, too.
Then Ben Hutcherson pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and no runs allowed against Alma, adding a double, walk and run scored at the plate. Will Buchanan went 2 for 2 in the game with a triple and two RBIs. Dominguez notched a home run in the contest with a stolen base, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sanger 10, Flower Mound Coram Deo 0; Sanger 6, Bridgeport 4
The Indians notched two wins themselves, coasting to victory over Coram Deo before a closer victory over Bridgeport.
Kade Phillips threw a complete game with nine strikeouts in the win over Coram Deo as Major Bilyeu had three doubles and two RBIs. Bryson Liechty then threw five shutout innings and Justin Horst had a two-run home run to lift the Indians over Bridgeport.
The results came two days after Sanger (8-6, 1-0 in district) opened its District 7-4A slate with a dominant 26-4 victory over Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Collinsville 8, Ponder 2
The Lions fell behind 3-0 after an inning and could not surmount Collinsville's lead despite cutting it to 4-2 after four innings.
Ponder's (2-7-2) Trevor Hernandez hit 2 for 3 on the day with a walk, while Timber Crider went 0 for 2 with two walks. Logan Reynolds had the team's lone RBI and also stole home for the Lions' second run in the fourth inning.
