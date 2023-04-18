The penultimate week of the high school baseball regular season got underway Tuesday with a plethora of games on the night.
Guyer was the lone area UIL team not in action Tuesday as its series opener against McKinney was pushed back to Wednesday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
Braswell 7, Little Elm 4
The Bengals struck early and fended off a late Little Elm rally to take home a second straight district victory.
Braswell (10-16-3, 4-7 in district) was led by a hot night at the plate from Austin Lastovica, who hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Daxton Macias added two RBIs as he hit 2 for 2. Carter Bigley posted two strong innings in relief of Isaiah Forgey, striking out four batters while allowing two walks, one hit and no runs.
The Bengals are back in action Friday for the second game of the series and can continue to bolster their playoff chances with a win.
Ryan 3, Richland 2
The Raiders ultimately prevailed in a narrow 11-inning contest with a walk-off run scoring on a wild pitch.
Ryan (12-11-1, 6-5) wraps up the district series Friday at Richland with a chance to continue solidifying a playoff spot.
Denton High 10, Lake Dallas 5
The Broncos notched a district win over their area foe Falcons on Tuesday.
Denton High (10-14-2, 4-7) knocked off Lake Dallas (12-14, 1-10) behind three RBIs on a 3 for 4 day from Will Buchanan. Joseph Dominguez added two RBIs on a 3 for 4 day, while Zach Dowdy and Tim Scott drove in one run each. Joseph Oliphant struck out two hitters with no walks or hits allowed in one inning of relief work for Dowdy.
The two area squads square off again Friday at Denton High.
Grapevine 3, Argyle 1
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Argyle coach Ricky Griffin.
Aubrey 11, Anna 1
The Chaparrals rolled to a comfortable road victory over Anna on Tuesday.
Aubrey (13-11-2, 7-4) rolled off all 11 runs in the final three innings to pull away for good. Wade Huckaby played a key part both ways, allowing four hits and one run with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work as he also hit 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Andy Fetters and Branden West each went for 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI apiece.
The Chaps finish the series at home Friday versus Anna.
Krum 5, Fort Worth Castleberry 0
The Bobcats rolled to a shutout win over Castleberry on the road on Tuesday.
Krum's (13-13, 6-3) offensive effort was fueled by one RBI apiece from Creed Payne, Ty Taber, Dilon Keyes and Jesse Elkington. Payne threw a complete game shutout with four hits and two walks allowed as he struck out six.
The Bobcats complete their penultimate district series Friday in Krum.
Sanger 6, Burkburnett 2
The Indians notched an important district victory in knocking off Burkburnett.
Sanger (18-10, 8-1) was led by Bryson Liechty's two-RBI day at the plate as the team rallied from early 2-0 deficit. Chase Wernimont struck out 12 batters in five innings of work before Justin Horst allowed one hit and one walk over the final two frames.
The Indians finish the series Friday at Burkburnett.
Paradise 3, Pilot Point 2
The Bearcats lost a tight district contest on Tuesday as they took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning but quickly surrendered it and could not muster another rally.
Pilot Point completes the series at home on Friday.
Ponder 4, Whitesboro 1
The Lions won their seventh straight district contest with Tuesday's victory over Whitesboro.
Ponder (11-11, 8-3) was led by a strong outing on the mound by Houston pledge Kade Irons, who struck out 10 batters with one run allowed in six innings of work. Scoring four runs in the top of the sixth, capped off by a solo homerun from freshman Austin Erickson, put the Lions ahead for good.
Ponder continues district play Friday at home against Whitesboro.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.