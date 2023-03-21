Area baseball teams continued trekking through their district slates Tuesday night in a plethora of meaningful games.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
Allen 12, Braswell 1
The Bengals struggled to find answers as they suffered a third straight district defeat in their series-opening loss to Allen.
Braswell (5-11-3, 0-3 in district) surrendered four runs in the top of the third inning before answering with one in the bottom half of the frame as Braden Fields singled in Vanson Jones. Allen added four more insurance runs in the fifth inning, along with one in the sixth and three more in the final inning.
The Bengals complete their series with Allen Friday at Allen High at 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Guyer 1, Little Elm 0
The Wildcats ground out another low-scoring victory to remain unbeaten through three games of District 5-6A play.
Guyer (15-6, 3-0) was anchored by a combined no-hitter from pitchers Cole Loser and Jack Cagianello. The pair combined for five strikeouts and three walks allowed as Loser hurled the first four frames before Cagianello relieved him for the last three.
Caleb Cowan drove in Lance Bowen for the eventual game-winning run on a third-inning double after Bowen entered as a courtesy runner for Blade Carver, who led the inning off with a double.
The Wildcats finish their second district series Friday at home against the Lobos.
Ryan 7, Lake Dallas 4
The Raiders notched their second straight district victory in notching their highest run total yet in district play as they topped their area foe Falcons.
Ryan (7-7-1, 2-1) was led by a strong start from Tristain Marker, who went five innings as he posted nine strikeouts while allowing just three walks and two earned runs in the win.
Lake Dallas (10-6, 0-3) was led by a two-RBI day from Cash Conner, who also reached on a pair of walks. William Lopez-Lopez and Cayden Decker drove in the team's other two runs.
The two square off again Friday at Lake Dallas High with first pitch again set for 7 p.m.
Denton High 6, Colleyville Heritage 5
The Broncos notched a 10-inning, walk-off victory over Colleyville Heritage for their first district triumph of the season.
Denton High (7-8-2, 1-2) was led by a strong five innings apiece on the mound from Tim Scott and Zach Dowdy. The pair combined to strike out 10 batters as Scott also scored a run and Dowdy drew a walk at the plate. Jordan Gonzalez hit 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
The Broncos play the series finale Friday at Colleyville Heritage.
No. 3 Argyle 5, Richland 1
The state-ranked Eagles kept their strong start to district play rolling with a third consecutive victory led by strong pitching.
Argyle (14-3-2, 3-0) has surrendered just one total run in each of its first three district contests after sweeping Lake Dallas last week. The Eagles have largely looked at home thus far in their first season at the 5A level, picking up where they left off from last year's 4A state title game appearance.
Argyle completes the series with Richland Friday at 7 p.m. in Richland.
Aubrey vs. Anna
Despite out-hitting Anna 5-4, the Chaparrals suffered a tough district defeat on the back of two errors.
Aubrey (8-9-2, 2-2) entered the contest having one two straight district games, but exited in defeat after surrendering two runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Branden West led the hitting effort in defeat, going 2 for 3 with the team's lone RBI on a fourth-inning single.
Krum 8, Bridgeport 0
The Bobcats notched a shutout district win over the Bulls to open their district slate. Krum (6-8, 1-0) takes on Bridgeport once again Friday at 7:30 p.m., this time on the road.
Burkburnett 9, Sanger 3
The Indians suffered their first district defeat of the season as Burkburnett rolled to victory on the day.
Sanger (12-8, 2-1) was led by one RBI from Major Bilyeu, the team's lone RBI on the night as it mustered three hits to Burkburnett's eight. The Indians trailed 2-0 after an inning before rallying to make it 3-2 through five. Burkburnett scored four sixth-inning runs and three in the seventh to retake the lead and hold it for good.
The Indians are back in action Friday at Wichita Falls.
Ponder 4, Callisburg 0
Lions pitchers Kade Irons and Luke Johnson combined for a complete game shutout with 15 strikeouts between then in the district victory.
Ponder (4-12, 1-2) notched its first district victory of the season on the night as strong pitching combined with timely hitting to make the difference. Cooper Rodgers led the way with two RBIs and a run scored on the day, while Collin Wallace also drove in a run.
The Lions finish their series with Callisburg Friday on the road.
