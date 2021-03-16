The Guyer Wildcats were victorious in their Tuesday night showdown with McKinney at home thanks to a huge 13-run first inning that helped them cruise to an 18-7 win.
As a team, the Wildcats had 10 collective hits with Carson Parham driving in three runs and picking up two hits. Garrison Brandt had four RBIs on the day as well for Guyer, while Lane Allen and Jacob Byrd each had two.
Parker Loser allowed seven runs on six hits and struck out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will now go to McKinney on Friday.
Lake Dallas 9, Denton 0
A late-game rally for the Lake Dallas Falcons did the trick for them in their bout with Denton on the road on Tuesday evening, as the Falcons scored nine runs in the final three innings to claim the 9-0 shutout.
As a team, Lake Dallas had 12 total hits while scoring two runs in the fifth inning, four runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh. Elijah Howard had three hits and drove in two runs from the leadoff spot while Jack Belcher drove in a whopping four runs for the Falcons.
Zachary Darden got the starting assignment on the bump for Lake Dallas and proceeded to toss five innings of shutout ball while scattering two hits and punching out seven. Will McConnell allowed just one hit in his two innings of relief.
McKinney Boyd 1, Braswell 0
MCKINNEY — In what proved to be a low-scoring affair for the Braswell Bengals on Tuesday at McKinney Boyd, the Bengals were held scoreless in the 1-0 defeat.
Emery Fields had both of the hits for the Bengals in a lineup that could not muster any type of offense throughout the ballgame. McKinney Boyd’s lone run came in the first inning.
Nic Bennett was strong in his four innings on the hill for Braswell, surrendering just one run on three hits while striking out five. Dylan Krause coughed up just two hits in two innings of relief.
Whitesboro 5, Pilot Point 3
PILOT POINT — Despite a rally in the late innings, the Pilot Point Bearcats could not complete the comeback at home against Whitesboro on Tuesday, falling in a 5-3 final score.
The Bearcats were held scoreless through the first two innings before pushing a run across in the third. Pilot Point surrendered four runs in the fourth inning to Whitesboro before trying to get back into the game with a two-run fifth. Evan Evans had two hits and all three of the RBIs for Pilot Point.
Evans took the ball for the Bearcats and allowed five runs (one earned) on two hits while punching out five in five innings. Zane Morgan took over in relief for two innings and was excellent by giving up just three hits and striking out two.