Several Denton-area baseball teams officially reached the halfway point of their district slates Tuesday as the stakes continue to rise with the playoffs approaching.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
No. 21 Guyer 9, Braswell 6
The Wildcats pulled ahead early and fended off a late Braswell surge to remain unbeaten in district play.
Guyer (19-7, 7-0 in district) was led by a three RBI night from Jody Murillo, who went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. North Central Texas College signee Caleb Cowan added three RBIs of his own, while Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett had two.
The Wildcats' pitchers were largely solid, too, with five of the six runs surrendered being unearned. Jack Cagianello struck out five batters while allowing four hits, three walks and one earned run in five innings of work. Hank Bowers surrendered four unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings before Jack Hickerson finished off the victory.
Braswell (8-12-3, 2-4) got one RBI apiece from Austin Lastovica, Daxton Macias and Vanason Jones with no player tallying more than one hit. The Bengals trailed 9-2 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as their rally came up a few runs short.
The two teams meet again Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Guyer High.
Ryan 5, Denton High 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Ryan pitcher Gavin McKnight, Ryan coach Bret Warnack and Denton High coach John Tompkins.
Birdville 1, No. 2 Argyle 0
The state-ranked Eagles suffered their first district loss at the 5A level on Tuesday in a low-scoring affair with Birdville.
The loss ended Argyle's (18-4-2, 6-1) streak of three straight district sweeps and 12 straight wins overall.
The Eagles will look to rebound in Thursday's road clash with Birdville.
Grapevine 10, Lake Dallas 5
The Falcons suffered their latest tough district defeat to district-leading Grapevine, which remains unbeaten at 7-0 in 7-5A play.
Lake Dallas (12-10, 1-6) led 3-0 after three innings and 5-3 after five, but seven sixth-inning runs by Grapevine made the difference. Braden Franks, Cayden Decker and Gavin Pearson posted one RBI apiece on the night as Pearson and Cole Ingram were the only two Falcons with two hits.
Lake Dallas completes the series Thursday at Grapevine High.
Aubrey 5, Van Alstyne 1
The Chaparrals notched their first district win so far this season in their second series with their three-run victory over Van Alstyne.
Aubrey (9-11-2, 1-2) was led by a strong complete game performance from Wade Huckaby, who struck out 11 batters while allowing four hits and one unearned run. Branden West went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and a pair of doubles, while Andy Fetters and Grant Liebenstein also drove in one run apiece.
The Chaps are back in action Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Van Alstyne.
Sanger 19, Gainesville 1
The Indians continued their recent run of dominance with an 18-run win over Gainesville, their third straight contest scoring 19 or more runs.
Sanger (16-8 overall) was led by three RBIs each from Chase Wernimont and Declan Echols along with two apiece by Phillip Lerma, Weston Hill and Justin Horst.
The Indians are back in action Thursday versus Gainesville.
Ponder 8, Valley View 1
The Lions notched their third straight district win with a comfortable victory over Valley View in their series opener.
Ponder (7-13, 4-3) was led by three RBIs from Cooper Rodgers, along with two RBIs by Houston pledge Kade Irons and one each from Luke Johnson and Trevor Hernandez. Irons also struck out 12 batters in five innings of work, allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run before Johnson allowed no hits with one walk and four strikeouts in the last two innings.
The Lions complete their series with Valley View later this week.
