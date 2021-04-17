A handful of go-ahead runs in the sixth inning helped lift the Guyer Wildcats to a 6-3 victory against South Grand Prairie on Saturday.
The Wildcats were held in check throughout the first three innings while being outscored 2-0 during that time. Guyer got on the board in the fourth inning with a run and tacked on another in the fifth to tie it before South Grand Prairie regained the lead in the sixth. In the sixth, Guyer busted it open, pushing across four runs to seal the win.
Garrison Brandt tallied a hit and two RBIs while Jacob Byrd had two of the seven hits for the Wildcats. Zach Murray and C.J. Rice each drove in a run as well.
On the bump, Braedyn Cunningham tossed an inning of two-run ball on two hits with three strikeouts before giving way to Breck Carver for two scoreless innings Cam Allen pitched three shutout innings also.
Argyle 11, Krum 2
KRUM — The Argyle Eagles had a big day at the plate on Saturday against district opponent Krum, slashing their way to 11 runs and seven hits for an 11-2 win.
For the Eagles, the runs came early and often with a three-run second inning and a two-run third. Argyle added on a run in the fifth and sixth before tacking on four more runs in the seventh for good measure.
Tyler Grubbs had three RBIs out of the leadoff spot for Argyle, with Ethan Gonzales picking up two hits and an RBI as well.
Evan Brandt allowed two runs on two hits with four punchouts in his four innings of work for the Eagles.
Lake Dallas 8, Grapevine 5
GRAPEVINE — It only took one big inning for Lake Dallas to dispatch Grapevine on Saturday evening, with the Falcons exploding for eight runs in the sixth inning to nab the 8-5 victory.
Lake Dallas fell behind early, as Grapevine had all five of its runs through the first four innings. Elijah Howard, Jacob Tipps and Brenden Sorsby all had two hits each with the first two each driving in a run.
Jarren Giaimo and Isaac Anderson combined to go the first three innings, allowing all five runs (one earned) on five hits, with Giaimo collecting the two strikeouts. Michael Duran fired two innings of just two-hit ball.