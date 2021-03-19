McKINNEY — Guyer dispatched McKinney nicely on the road Friday evening, with the Wildcats using a big push at the plate in the middle innings to get the 11-6 victory.
Guyer pushed across one run in the first inning before tallying two more in the third inning to trail 5-3. The Wildcats flipped the script in the fourth inning with a whopping four runs before scoring three across the final three innings. Wes Duncan led the Guyer charge at the dish with two hits and three runs driven in while C.J. Rice and Garrison Brandt each had two RBIs.
Brad Pruett got the starting assignment for the Wildcats and allowed six runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of work. Walker Hickey came on for the final 3 2/3 innings and coughed up just two hits.
Whitesboro 5, Pilot Point 4
WHITESBORO — In a nail-biter of a ballgame for Pilot Point against Whitesboro on Friday, the Bearcats were bested in the late innings on a walk-off for the 5-4 defeat.
Pilot Point took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and held onto that until tacking on another run in the seventh inning. Whitesboro scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up before the Bearcats had a two-run eighth of their own to reclaim the lead. A three-run eighth for Whitesboro sealed the loss for Pilot Point.
Daniel Flagg had a hit and two RBIs for Pilot Point in the loss.
Collin Haynes was excellent for the Bearcats in his seven-inning start, allowing just two unearned runs on four hits with seven punchouts. Zane Morgan was tagged for three runs in his third of an inning.