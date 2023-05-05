The first round of the baseball playoffs continued Friday as local teams continued their efforts toward advancing onward.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how the night's games went below.
Guyer 6, Coppell 0
The Wildcats notched their second straight shutout of Coppell after winning Game 1 by a score of 3-0 to take their bi-district round series.
Guyer (27-9) was led by a strong start from Jack Hickerson, who struck out 10 while surrendering two hits and two walks in six innings of work. Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett finished the victory, striking out one with one hit allowed in one inning.
Pruett also led the way at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Texas pledge Lane Allen added two RBIs and went 2 for 3, while Josh Lumsden had the team's other RBI.
Guyer advances to face Arlington Martin (17-10-1) in the area round of the playoffs.
Burleson 9, Ryan 3
Midlothian 4, Argyle 2
The Eagles lost 4-2 to Midlothian on Friday night, missing out on a chance to end the series after taking a 1-0 lead with a 6-3 win on Thursday.
Argyle (25-7-2) will look to finish off the series and advance to the area round of the playoffs by winning Game 3, which is scheduled for noon Saturday back at Midlothian High.
Aubrey 16, Dallas Carter 2
The Chaparrals advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a comfortable sweep of Dallas Carter, having taken Game 1 by a score of 20-0.
Aubrey (17-12-2) was led by a pair of strong two-inning performances on the mound by Wade Huckaby and Chase Harrington, who surrendered a combined two hits. Bryson Bohannon led the way offensively with two doubles and six RBIs as four players tallied RBIs and six had extra-base hits.
The Chaps advance to the area round with the victory.
Sanger 5, Krum 2
Scurry-Rosser 6, Pilot Point 2
The Bearcats' season came to a close with a 6-2 loss to Scurry-Rosser solidifying the series sweep.
