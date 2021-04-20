The Denton Broncos came out on top against Birdville on Tuesday night, as they scored a pair of early runs to hold onto the narrow 2-1 win.
Caden Greanead had two of Denton’s four total hits while Ethan Hewell and Joseph Dominguez racked up the other two hits with Hewell driving in a run.
On the bump, Greanead was in total control for most of the night, scattering three hits and an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings while punching out nine Birdville battered. Chase Acker got the final four outs of the game to nab the save.
Krum 6, Decatur 3
KRUM — Despite being outhit by their opposition on Tuesday night, the Krum Bobcats pulled out the win nonetheless by using a big first inning to cruise to a 6-3 victory.
The Krum bats were hot early, pushing across five of their six runs in the first inning before tacking on another in the fifth inning. The Bobcats had just four hits as a team including a hit and RBI by Cade Tucker. Johnny Massengale, Hayden Walker and Cagen Clark each drove in a run, also.
Tucker got the nod in this one, going five innings and surrendering three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Carson Cooper was on for two innings of scoreless relief and struck out two.