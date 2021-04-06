A back-and-forth ballgame between Denton and Colleyville Heritage fell in the Broncos’ favor thanks to late-game heroics of Caden Greanead for a 5-4 final on Tuesday.
Denton and Colleyville Heritage each picked up runs in the first inning before the Broncos took the 3-2 lead in the fifth. Colleyville Heritage rallied with a two-run sixth inning that preceded the walk-off double by Greanead, who also had three RBIs. Justin Rumfield had three of Denton’s nine team hits.
For the Broncos, Greanead got the starting assignment and allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings before giving way to Chase Acker for an inning.
Pilot Point 12, Valley View 0
PILOT POINT — It was an all-around dominant night for Pilot Point against Valley View on Tuesday evening. The Bearcats used a 10-hit attack and one-hit performance by Kade Morgan to cruise to a 12-0 rout.
The Bearcats had the runs coming early and often against Valley View, getting one run in the first inning before throwing up seven runs in the second inning to initiate the blowout. Pilot Point followed up with a four-run third inning. Zane Morgan racked up two hits and four RBIs while Ethan Evans had two runs driven in.
On the bump it was all about Kade Morgan and his five-inning start, allowing one hit and striking out six hitters.
Braswell 1, McKinney 0
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Bengals came away victorious following their showdown with McKinney Tuesday night, riding behind a sterling start from Nic Bennett en route to a 1-0 win.
Offensively, the Bengals scored the lone run in the second inning thanks to an error by McKinney.
Jayson Jones along with Kellen Curtis and Sterling Bigley collected all three of Braswell’s hits.
Bennett stole the show for Braswell in his outstanding performance, surrendering the only hit by McKinney in seven shutout innings with nine punchouts to go with it.
Krum 8, Bridgeport 3
KRUM — There was a little bit of everything for the Krum Bobcats to write home about in their showdown with Bridgeport on Tuesday, slashing their way to an 8-3 victory.
Krum jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before tacking on another run in the third.
The Bobcats put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth inning to seal the deal. Cade Tucker had three of Krum’s 10 hits and an RBI while Alex Flores and Jackson Burns each picked up two hits and an RBI.
Cade Tucker fired 6 2/3 innings of strong baseball, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out a whopping 11 hitters for Bridgeport.