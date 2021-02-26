The Denton Broncos took care of business against Allen in their bout on Friday afternoon thanks in part to a two-run sixth inning that vaulted them to a 5-3 victory.
At the plate Denton was consistent in its approach with nine hits as team. The Broncos picked up a run in the second, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on two more runs to seal the game. Ethan Hewell had three hits and two runs driven in with Joseph Dominguez and Nick Fox each racking up two hits. Zach Dowdy had two RBIs as well.
On the mound, Hewell did his part with a five-inning effort while allowing a run on two hits and striking out three. Dominguez and Justin Rumfield combined for two innings of scoreless relief.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Broncos continued their winning ways against Frisco Reedy with a fierce offensive approach en route to a 7-4 win.
Denton got out a slow start with the bats to begin the ballgame before pushing a run across in the third inning and combined that with two-run innings in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Caden Greanead was a force at the dish with three hits and a run driven in while Rumfield and Dominguez collected two RBI each.
Zach Dowdy got the starting assignment in Game 2 for the Broncos and delivered 3 2/3 innings of work while allowing two runs on four hits while punching out five. Nathan Stone and Tanner Amstutz teamed up for 3 1/3 innings of relief while coughing up two runs on three hits.
Krum 6, Wichita Falls 2
A big four-run first inning proved to be the difference for Krum against Wichita Falls on Friday, as the Bobcats pushed their way to a 6-2 win.
Krum jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after the first inning before adding on another two runs in the fourth to hold off Wichita Falls. The Bobcats collected six hits as a team with one of those coming from Jackson Burns, who chipped in two RBIs also. Hayden Walker tallied a hit and a run driven in to add to the effort.
It was a solid pitching effort all the way around for Krum with Walker tossing two innings of one-run ball while giving up just two hits and striking out four. Payton Jones and Cagen Clark allowed just a run on four hits and struck out four in the three innings of combined work in the relief.
Stephenville 3, Krum 1
It was a stagnant offense against Stephenville that ailed the Krum Bobcats in their matchup, as the Bobcats were held to just one run in their 3-1 loss.
Krum picked up five hits in total, including a run driven in by Carson Cooper in the sixth inning. Cade Tucker, Matthew Donley and Alex Flores each racked up a hit as well.
On the bump for the Bobcats, it was on the shoulders of Cooper, who twirled seven innings, coughed up three runs on five hits and struck out five.
Pilot Point 4, Gunter 2
The Pilot Point Bearcats used a nine-hit attack to dispatch Gunter 4-2 on Friday.
Offensively the Bearcats took care of all of their scoring in the third inning, with four runs coming across to score thanks to two RBIs from Collin Haynes and an RBI each from Kade Morgan and Zane Morgan. Kade Morgan also collected three hits with Aiden Jezek picking up two hits as well.
Haynes was strong in his five innings of work on the mound for Pilot Point, giving up just two runs on five hits and punching out nine. Zane Morgan pitched two scoreless innings of relief and struck out two.
Aubrey 7, North Dallas 5
In what was an offensively driven game for Aubrey on Friday, the Chaparrals found themselves victorious by holding off a late North Dallas rally to capture a 7-5 win.
Aubrey came out swinging in the first inning with three runs before adding on another four runs in the third inning to provide some cushion. The Chaps had four total hits in the effort with Blayne Polen driving in three runs and Andy Fetters driving in another.
Polen was fantastic on the hill for Aubrey as well, pitching three innings while allowing just a run on three hits. Ryder Owens had a rough day and allowed four runs on four hits in his one inning of work.
Aubrey 3, Sunnyvale 1
Game 2 for the Aubrey Chaparrals was a much different story against Sunnyvale, with Aubrey held to just three runs despite taking the 3-1 victory.
All three of the runs for the Chaps came in the first inning, and they tallied four hits as a team. Jaxon Holder recorded a hit for Aubrey and an RBI, while Zak Taylor and Garret Graef each had an RBI also.
Taylor was sensational on the mound for Aubrey, spinning five perfect innings while punching out 10 batters. Rhet Bleemel allowed a run on three hits and struck on three in two innings as well.
Trophy Club Nelson 8, Guyer 0
It was a game to forget for the Guyer Wildcats on Friday afternoon in their contest with Trophy Club Nelson, as they were held hitless in an 8-0 shutout.
Guyer could not find footing at the plate for the entirety of the game despite holding Nelson to just two runs through the first five innings. The wheels came off in the sixth inning, though, as Nelson erupted for six runs to the put the game out of reach.
Cam Allen was solid in his five-inning appearance and surrendered just two runs on three hits while striking out two. Cam Saleh did not fare as well in his 2/3 inning, coughing up five runs on five hits and walking four.
Hebron 5, Guyer 0
A rough day for the Guyer Wildcats continued against Hebron in their second contest of the day, with Guyer being held scoreless again in the 5-0 loss.
Offensively, the Wildcats picked up one hit thanks to Garrison Brandt. Guyer allowed a run in the second inning followed by a pair of two-run innings in the fifth and seventh innings.
Brad Pruett worked 4 2/3 innings and gave Hebron just a run on five hits and punched out six. Landon Jeter was perfect in his 1 1/3 innings of work and struck out three.
Lake Dallas 10, Fossil Ridge 2
The Lake Dallas Falcons meant business in their bout with Fossil Ridge on Friday, using a 13-hit attack to slash their way to a 10-2 blowout victory.
It was a quiet first inning for the Falcons with no runs coming across before they jumped out to a four-run second inning and two-run fifth inning. Lake Dallas piled on another four runs in the sixth for good measure. The Falcons had seven batters drive in at least one run, with Will McConnell, Brenden Sorsby and Abram Aguilar each driving in two runs. McConnell also had three hits at the dish.
Zachary Darden gave a nice performance on the bump for Lake Dallas with five innings of one-run ball on two hits. Will McConnell followed with two innings of relief and allowed an unearned run.